The art of eating a croissant: Instagram influencer’s video enrages Parisians

Different people have different culinary tastes and eating habits, which is usually specific to the country or region they belong to. As such, when travelling, one ought to keep that in mind, and try to learn and adapt to the local ways.

An Instagram influencer landed herself in the soup when she posted a video, wherein she purportedly showed the right way of eating a croissant — “like a Parisian”. In the video, one Carolin Lauffenburger — who is based in Berlin — posed with her croissant, before dipping the tip of the pastry into a cappuccino and eating it.

In the caption, she wrote: “How to eat your croissant like a Parisian ” She also used hashtags like ‘#howtobeparisian’ and ‘#parisguru’. The video garnered around 97,684 likes.

But, it shocked many of her followers, and while some made fun of her, others were naturally livid, claiming that it was not the right way to eat the food and definitely not how Parisians eat it.

The video was shared by @parisiansnobiety and the comments on it were very clear. “Please don’t do that,” one person wrote.

“Blasphemy ” another commented, while someone else added, “…just tear a piece and then dip it… please…”

If you visit France and decide to eat a croissant, know that this method will definitely cause some outrage and be frowned upon by locals. So cross it out.

Some people, however, were generous in the comment section. One person defended Lauffenberger’s method, writing, “For all the ones that think that it isn’t normal, every French person do it. We take pain au chocolat or croissant and we put it in coffee/hot chocolate before eating it.”

What do you think?

