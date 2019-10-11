Eat, Play, Repeat

THE OASIS tunes blaring out of Rassasy by Barcelos, located in Andheri East, enhance the ’90s pub vibe of the space. The song I’m feeling supersonic, give me gin and tonic meant that there was only one place to start the evening — the bar. And naturally, by now, we were in the mood for a gin and tonic. Placed on the coaster was the micropub’s slightly tweaked version of the classic English drink, one that came with rose flavour. Served in a tall wine glass, with rose petals, the drink was light and refreshing with a taste slightly sweeter than expected but welcome nevertheless.

The restaurant, which opened last month, is a new concept of a grill and bar initiated by South African restaurant chain, Barcelos, and offers European and American house classics and an extensive drinks menu. Patrons walking in have three options to be seated — the bar, sofas and chairs. What is interesting, however, is a space that the restaurant opens up to, where patrons wishing to light up a smoke or enjoy fresh breeze can be seated.

Some of the restaurant’s signature dishes include piri-piri chicken wings, soft shell tacos, a slider platter including four-coloured mini burgers such as veg/ chicken patties and grilled chicken drumsticks. We, however, kick off with the crunchy cheese poppers that comprise deep-fried cheese balls oozing with mature cheddar and mozzarella cheese, coated with hand-crumbed French loaf and served with an African chilli-infused mayo. A bite of the dish results in an explosion in one’s mouth with dollops of cheese dripping out. The grilled chicken drumsticks, however, are not for the faint-hearted and we jump right in. The piri piri chicken was tender and spicier than expected but left us licking our fingers. The spiciness, however, hit us after we polished off a second drumstick and were lucky to have one of the 21 sangrias offered on the menu to wash it down.

Next up, the cheesy chicken espetadas. The Portuguese dish was served hanging on skewers and one can choose to eat it with traditional carrot rice or just as is. The cheesy taste strongly dominated every bite and even though getting the chicken off the skewer was a bit tricky, it was worth the effort. It is fair to conclude, however, that the signature dishes were mostly non-vegetarian and the vegetarian customers are better off ordering the cottage cheese enchiladas or the fajita veggies soft-shelled tacos. The dessert menu played it safe and had the usual classics such as Tiramisu, red velvet cake and banoffee pudding. We, however, picked the strawberry glazed cheesecake, topped with strawberry crush and chocolate shavings. The dessert portion was a bit smaller than expected but sinful nonetheless.

Meal for two: Rs 1,700 (including drinks)

Address: The ORB, IA Project Road, Andheri East, Mumbai

Contact: 77188 70774