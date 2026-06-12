‘It’s time to eat’: Neha Dhupia reveals what’s on her weekend breakfast plate

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Neha Dhupia, 45, recently shared a glimpse of what’s on her weekend morning breakfast plate. “What’s in my plate? Sunday morning breakfast…3 egg omelette, ketchup, gluten-free toast, butter, yogurt with lots and lots of nuts. It’s time to eat,” Dhupia shared on her YouTube blog.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
When Neha Dhupia shared a glimpse of her weekend morning plate, it reflected a balanced and mindful approach to eating that prioritises both nourishment and enjoyment. “Weekend meals often tend to be indulgent, but her plate shows how they can still be structured without compromising on taste,” shared consultant dietitian Garima Goyal.
From a clinical nutrition perspective, what stands out is the importance of meal composition. Goyal said that a well-balanced breakfast ideally includes a mix of protein, healthy fats, and complex carbohydrates. “This combination helps maintain stable blood sugar levels, supports sustained energy, and prevents mid-morning cravings,” said Goyal.
Weekend routines also bring attention to eating mindfully. “Unlike rushed weekday meals, slower eating allows better digestion, improved satiety, and a stronger connection with hunger and fullness cues. This can play a significant role in long-term weight management and metabolic health,” noted Goyal.
Another key aspect is flexibility in diet. “Having slightly indulgent meals on weekends is not harmful when overall weekly balance is maintained. In fact, it can improve adherence to a healthy routine by reducing feelings of restriction,” mentioned Goyal.
However, portion awareness still matters. Even healthy foods, when consumed in excess, can impact calorie balance. The goal is not perfection but consistency with occasional flexibility, contended Goyal.
What this highlights is a realistic approach to nutrition. “Healthy eating is not about strict rules every day. It is about balance over time. Your weekend plate can be enjoyable and nutritious. It just needs the right balance,” said Goyal.