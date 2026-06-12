‘It’s time to eat’: Neha Dhupia reveals what’s on her weekend breakfast plate

Neha Dhupia reveals what she eats in the mornings on weekends (Photo: Neha Dhupia/Instagram)

Neha Dhupia, 45, recently shared a glimpse of what’s on her weekend morning breakfast plate. “What’s in my plate? Sunday morning breakfast…3 egg omelette, ketchup, gluten-free toast, butter, yogurt with lots and lots of nuts. It’s time to eat,” Dhupia shared on her YouTube blog.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

When Neha Dhupia shared a glimpse of her weekend morning plate, it reflected a balanced and mindful approach to eating that prioritises both nourishment and enjoyment. “Weekend meals often tend to be indulgent, but her plate shows how they can still be structured without compromising on taste,” shared consultant dietitian Garima Goyal.