Thursday, Dec 22, 2022

Top foods to keep your digestion in check during the wedding season

Did you know that methi laddoo can prevent constipation?

healthy eating, healthy foods, digestion, winter digestion, winter weddings, foods for digestion, wedding season health, wedding season indigestion, food recommendations wedding season, digestive issues, indian express newsKnow what kind of food will help you digest all the gravy-rich wedding season delicacies. (Photo: Getty/Thinkstock)
The wedding season allows people to indulge a little; even if someone has been dieting, they are not able to resist the koftas and the kormas, and the tikkis and bhallas. But, all of these instantly-gratifying foods are rich in calories and they may make you feel sick if you overeat, or take you away from the progress you made in your weight loss journey. Keep in mind that overindulgence can lead to digestive problems, too.

So, should one absolutely refrain from eating these foods and enjoying a wedding celebration? No. The key is to consume everything in moderation. In addition to that, nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar explains in an Instagram post that there are some food items that can be consumed every day, so as to make sure all the gravy-rich items that you are eating are getting digested properly.

ALSO READ |Love spicy food but cannot tolerate the heat? Here’s what you need to do to a chilli

The expert shares some interesting tips; read on.

 

A post shared by Rujuta Diwekar (@rujuta.diwekar)

According to Diwekar, who has worked with many Bollywood A-listers, one can drink a glass of chaas with hing and kala namak (black salt) right after lunch. Why is it beneficial? “While the chaas or buttermilk is both a good source of probiotics and vitamin B12, the hing and kala namak combo will help cut down on bloating, gas and ease IBS symptoms,” she writes, adding that you may especially consider this if you are attending any evening function and want to flaunt your “flat stomach”.

ALSO READ |Diabetics, you may want to try this jackfruit ladoo (it won’t spike your insulin levels)

Next, she says, you can consider eating “1 tsp of chyawanprash at bedtime”. Why? It supports the immune system, is a “good source of flavonoids and antioxidants”, and will ensure the skin “stays supple and soft even through the torture of the wedding festivities”. Do it if you are attending a wedding wherein there are many late-night events.

Diwekar suggests eating “methi laddoo made with jaggery, ghee and dry ginger”. According to her, it can “prevent stomach cramps and constipation, promote intestinal mucosa and keep the hair lustrous, which can otherwise look frizzy”. She adds that it can be consumed either at breakfast, or as a 4-6 pm meal, “if you are out-of-routine with sleep and [are] even missing workouts”.

What do you think of these digestive tips? Brides and grooms, take notes!

First published on: 22-12-2022 at 10:00:45 am
