‘If I eat 2 burgers, my body changes’: Tamannaah Bhatia to Farah Khan. Expert weighs in

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Bollywood actor Tamannaah Bhatia and filmmaker Farah Khan recently spoke about their weight-loss journeys, with Khan noting that she is still working towards her fitness goals.
Bhatia, meanwhile, said women’s bodies naturally go through constant changes and shared her own experience of physical fluctuations during shoots.
“I think people need to understand that women’s bodies keep changing. In fact, I remember, when I shot Ghafoor, after that too, my body changed and keeps changing. If I eat 2 burgers, it changes,” she said on Khan’s YouTube vlog.
The actor made the remarks while preparing Beetroot Pesto Pockets on the show, adding that she had eaten the same dish during the shoot of the Ghafoor song from Aryan Khan-directed The Ba**ds of Bollywood. “I wanted to make something which people would enjoy.”
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
Consultant dietitian and fitness expert Garima Goyal said it is entirely normal for a woman’s body weight, shape, and fluid balance to fluctuate due to factors such as hormonal changes, menstrual cycles, stress, sleep patterns, sodium intake, and digestion.
“A couple of indulgent meals may temporarily make someone feel bloated or puffy, but this does not necessarily indicate fat gain,” said Goyal.
Carbohydrates are stored as glycogen in the body, and each gram of glycogen holds several grams of water. As a result, people may notice a temporary increase on the weighing scale or feel “heavier” after eating certain foods, Goyal said.
“Women may be particularly sensitive to these changes because oestrogen and progesterone fluctuations can influence appetite, fluid balance, and body composition throughout the menstrual cycle. Many women experience temporary bloating and weight fluctuations of one to two kilograms without any actual increase in body fat,” she added.
Another important takeaway from Bhatia’s comment is the need to move away from the idea of a permanently fixed body. “Weight and body composition naturally change over time because of age, hormones, lifestyle, stress, and life stages. Expecting the body to look the same every day or every year is neither realistic nor healthy,” Goyal pointed out.
Enjoying an occasional burger or favourite meal is “unlikely to derail long-term health” if the overall lifestyle remains balanced and consistent.
“What Tamannaah Bhatia’s remark reminds us is that bodies are not machines that remain unchanged after every meal. They are dynamic, responsive, and influenced by numerous biological factors,” said Goyal.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.