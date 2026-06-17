‘If I eat 2 burgers, my body changes’: Tamannaah Bhatia to Farah Khan. Expert weighs in

Bollywood actor Tamannaah Bhatia and filmmaker Farah Khan recently spoke about their weight-loss journeys, with Khan noting that she is still working towards her fitness goals.

Bhatia, meanwhile, said women’s bodies naturally go through constant changes and shared her own experience of physical fluctuations during shoots.

“I think people need to understand that women’s bodies keep changing. In fact, I remember, when I shot Ghafoor, after that too, my body changed and keeps changing. If I eat 2 burgers, it changes,” she said on Khan’s YouTube vlog.

The actor made the remarks while preparing Beetroot Pesto Pockets on the show, adding that she had eaten the same dish during the shoot of the Ghafoor song from Aryan Khan-directed The Ba**ds of Bollywood. “I wanted to make something which people would enjoy.”