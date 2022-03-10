Easy weeknight dinner recipe: Sizzling chilli oil fried rice

Deciding what to eat for dinner on weekdays can get difficult as no one wants to spend hours slaving in front of a stovetop after a long and hectic workday.

Which is why we have got you the perfect weeknight dinner recipe — sizzling chilli oil firecracker fried rice — from Chef Guntas Sethi Bhasin.

Also known as “chengdu-style Sichuan fried rice”, this dish will pair perfectly with any main dish and is packed with “protein, starch, fresh green vegetables and “your favourite chilli oil sizzle”. Take a look at the Instagram post here:

Chef’s tip: “The secret is a minimalist approach to the ingredients and a super hot wok!”

To make the sizzling chilli oil

Ingredients:

– 1 tsp chopped ginger

– 1 tbsp chopped garlic

– 1 tbsp sesame seeds

– 1 tsp salt

– 1 tsp Sichuan peppercorns

– 1 tbsp chilli flakes

– 1 tsp chilli powder

– 2 tbsp chopped green chillies

– 1 tsp sesame oil

– 1 tbsp soy sauce

– 2/3 tbsp sizzling oil

Method:

Take all the ingredients in a glass or ceramic bowl and then add smoking hot oil on top of it. Let it cool down till it reaches room temperature.

To prepare the fried rice:

*Once the chilli oil is ready, strain it through a small, metal strainer and keep the chilli crisps aside. Then proceed to mix only the oil with plain, white, boiled rice.

*Now, sauté the rice with vegetables of your choice such as green beans, carrots, cabbage, capsicum or scrambled eggs.

*Top with some chilli crisps and finely chopped green onions before serving.

Peace out boring weekday dinners!

