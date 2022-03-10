scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, March 10, 2022
Breaking News

Easy weeknight dinner recipe: Sizzling chilli oil fried rice

Chef’s tip: “The secret is a minimalist approach to the ingredients and a super hot wok!”

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
March 10, 2022 9:40:56 pm
fried-riceWho doesn't like fried rice? (Source: Representative Image/Pexels)

Deciding what to eat for dinner on weekdays can get difficult as no one wants to spend hours slaving in front of a stovetop after a long and hectic workday.

Which is why we have got you the perfect weeknight dinner recipe — sizzling chilli oil firecracker fried rice — from Chef Guntas Sethi Bhasin.

ALSO READ |Start your day with protein-packed peanut dosa (recipe inside)

Also known as “chengdu-style Sichuan fried rice”, this dish will pair perfectly with any main dish and is packed with “protein, starch, fresh green vegetables and “your favourite chilli oil sizzle”. Take a look at the Instagram post here:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Chef Guntas (@chefguntas)

Chef’s tip: “The secret is a minimalist approach to the ingredients and a super hot wok!”

To make the sizzling chilli oil

Ingredients:

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

– 1 tsp chopped ginger
– 1 tbsp chopped garlic
– 1 tbsp sesame seeds
– 1 tsp salt
– 1 tsp Sichuan peppercorns
– 1 tbsp chilli flakes
– 1 tsp chilli powder
– 2 tbsp chopped green chillies
– 1 tsp sesame oil
– 1 tbsp soy sauce
– 2/3 tbsp sizzling oil

Method:

Take all the ingredients in a glass or ceramic bowl and then add smoking hot oil on top of it. Let it cool down till it reaches room temperature.

To prepare the fried rice:

*Once the chilli oil is ready, strain it through a small, metal strainer and keep the chilli crisps aside. Then proceed to mix only the oil with plain, white, boiled rice.

*Now, sauté the rice with vegetables of your choice such as green beans, carrots, cabbage, capsicum or scrambled eggs.

ALSO READ |Satiate your sweet cravings with this guilt-free laddu

*Top with some chilli crisps and finely chopped green onions before serving.

Peace out boring weekday dinners!

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis 🗞️

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

Divyaman Singh
Solo exhibition reflects on cosmos, humans during the pandemic

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Mar 10: Latest News

Advertisement