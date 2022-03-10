Easy weeknight dinner recipe: Sizzling chilli oil fried rice

March 10, 2022 9:40:56 pm
Deciding what to eat for dinner on weekdays can get difficult as no one wants to spend hours slaving in front of a stovetop after a long and hectic workday.
Which is why we have got you the perfect weeknight dinner recipe — sizzling chilli oil firecracker fried rice — from Chef Guntas Sethi Bhasin.
Also known as “chengdu-style Sichuan fried rice”, this dish will pair perfectly with any main dish and is packed with “protein, starch, fresh green vegetables and “your favourite chilli oil sizzle”. Take a look at the Instagram post here:
Chef’s tip: “The secret is a minimalist approach to the ingredients and a super hot wok!”
To make the sizzling chilli oil
Ingredients:
– 1 tsp chopped ginger
– 1 tbsp chopped garlic
– 1 tbsp sesame seeds
– 1 tsp salt
– 1 tsp Sichuan peppercorns
– 1 tbsp chilli flakes
– 1 tsp chilli powder
– 2 tbsp chopped green chillies
– 1 tsp sesame oil
– 1 tbsp soy sauce
– 2/3 tbsp sizzling oil
Method:
Take all the ingredients in a glass or ceramic bowl and then add smoking hot oil on top of it. Let it cool down till it reaches room temperature.
To prepare the fried rice:
*Once the chilli oil is ready, strain it through a small, metal strainer and keep the chilli crisps aside. Then proceed to mix only the oil with plain, white, boiled rice.
*Now, sauté the rice with vegetables of your choice such as green beans, carrots, cabbage, capsicum or scrambled eggs.
*Top with some chilli crisps and finely chopped green onions before serving.
Peace out boring weekday dinners!
