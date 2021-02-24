Would you like to try these easy vegan desserts tonight?

scorecardresearch
Wednesday, February 24, 2021
By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
February 24, 2021 8:00:43 pm
Have a nice day with these vegan desserts.

As much as we love desserts, making them after work can feel extremely tiring. But how about making super easy and delicious desserts that take no time and fewer ingredients? Oh, and as always there would be a twist. This time, a vegan one!

So if you’d like to wear the chef’s hat and try your hands at some vegan desserts tonight, you are at the right place.

We have got you covered with these special recipes from nutritionist Rashi Chowdhary.

Take a look!

Two-ingredients fudge

Ingredients

200g – Vegan dark chocolate
100g- Toffee nut butter

Method

*Melt chocolate, add in the toffee nut butter, and mix. Freeze until firm.
*Cut them into eight pieces.

Per piece: 35 grams
Carbs: 14
Proteins: 4
Fats: 17

Raw vegan brownies/No-bake walnut brownie

Ingredients

2 cups – Walnuts
1.5 cups – Dates
1 cup – Cocoa powder

Method

*Combine all ingredients in a food processor and press them in an 8*8 pan and refrigerate.

Per piece: 45 grams
Carbs: 21
Proteins: 4.5
Fats: 11.5

