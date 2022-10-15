scorecardresearch
Bored of regular salad? Try this easy-to-make yummy and healthy chicken salad

"Spend less time in the kitchen and more time eating good food! This recipe is easy to make, full of protein and nutrients, and tastes amazing!" wrote Yasmin Karachiwala, a celebrity fitness trainer

chicken saladTry this nutritious salad today. (Representational/Photo: Freepik)

Salad is one of the healthiest food options, especially if you are trying to lose weight. However, the regular combination of lettuce and a few veggies becomes boring after a time. So, to spice up your regular salad, Yasmin Karachiwala, celebrity fitness trainer, shared a quick and healthy recipe for a chicken salad which is way more delicious and can be prepared in no time.

“If you are also looking to spice up your basic salad routine, you should try my yummy healthy chicken salad recipe,” she wrote on Instagram. The expert suggested replacing chicken with paneer for vegetarians, and for vegans, she recommended adding peas for protein.

Ingredients

For dressing

*1 1/2 tbsp Extra virgin olive oil
*1 1/2 tbsp lemon juice
*1 tsp crushed garlic
*1 tbsp dijon mustard
*1 tsp Italian seasonings
*Sea salt
*Black pepper

For Salad

*Chicken
*Pomegranate
*Avocado
*Olives
*Cucumber
*Cherry tomatoes
*Jalapeño
*Baby Spinach
*Lettuce
*Roasted Pistachios
*Feta (vegans can use vegan feta or avoid it)

Method

*Start by adding the dressing at the bottom of the mason jar and mix it well.
*Next, add the protein and then add all the ingredients one after the other.
*Empty the ingredients into a bowl and give it a good toss.
*Top it with feta and enjoy.

