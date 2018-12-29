Craving for something sweet? Try out this easy and delicious tiramisu recipe

Desserts are meant to lift your mood with every bite of it. And a nice serving of tiramisu does not only that but also packs a unique taste and flavour to your meal.
Traditional tiramisu is a pudding-like coffee-flavoured Italian dessert that usually consists of a sponge cake or ladyfingers dipped in liqueur and layered with a whipped mixture of eggs, sugar, and mascarpone cheese, flavoured with cocoa or chocolate shavings. Meaning ‘cheer me up’ in Italian, it looks like tiramisu rightly lives up to its name. Do give this recipe a try in case you are in the mood to whip up a unique and decadent dessert for your friends and family.
Tiramisu
By Chef Swatantra Gautam, Executive Chef at Azaya Beach Resort Goa
Ingredient
1 – Egg white
2 – Egg yolk
50g – Sugar
50g – Refined flour
1g – Baking powder
10g – Powder sugar
40g – Mascarpone cheese
60g – Whipped cream
30ml – Express shots
5ml – Rum
15g – Biscotti
30g – Coffee ice cream
30ml – Espresso shots
Method
* Make the sponge cake with egg white, egg yolk, sugar, refined flour and baking powder.
* In a medium saucepan, whisk egg yolks and sugar until they blend well together.
* In a medium bowl, beat cream until stiff peaks form. Whisk mascarpone into yolk mixture until smooth.
* In a small bowl, combine coffee and rum.
* Pour it over the sponge. Spread mascarpone mixture on the sponge cake.
* Repeat layers and sprinkle with cocoa.
* Cover and refrigerate 4 to 6 hours, until set.
* Cut it into rectangle served with biscotti, coffee ice cream and espresso shots.