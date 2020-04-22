Easy, healthy spicy masala omelette to kick-start your day

This spicy masala omelette is a great breakfast option. (Source: Maunika Gowardhan/Instagram;designed by Gargi Singh) This spicy masala omelette is a great breakfast option. (Source: Maunika Gowardhan/Instagram;designed by Gargi Singh)

How many times have you skipped breakfast even while working from home citing reasons like ‘I don’t feel like eating’ or ‘it takes too much effort to make breakfast’? You are not alone. But instead of skipping the most important meal of the day, we advise you take a look at some easy breakfast options which can be prepared using simple ingredients found in your fridge and kitchen cabinet. Is that possible? A definite yes, and you can begin with this easy recipe from chef Maunika Gowardhan.

She recently shared the recipe of Spicy Masala Omelette that is a must-try for all egg lovers out there. All you need are simple essentials. Here’s what she said, “Stuffed with green coriander chutney in homemade flat bread. Breakfast joy!”

Giving a spicy twist to the traditional omelette, this recipe is not only a good source of protein but is a low-calorie food that is also rich in essential vitamins and helps maintain blood pressure.

Here’s the recipe.

Ingredients

(Serves 2)

3 – Eggs

1 – Small onion, finely chopped

1 – Small tomato, finely chopped (optional)

1 – Green chilli, finely chopped

2tbsp – Fresh coriander, chopped

1/2tsp – Kashmiri chilli powder (or cayenne pepper)

1/2tsp – Turmeric powder

Salt to taste

2tbsp – Vegetable oil or butter

1tsp – Lemon juice

Method

*Add the chopped onions, green chillies and coriander along with chilli and turmeric powders to a bowl. Give it a mix. Break in the eggs and whisk lightly. Add salt.

*Heat oil in a large non-stick frying pan. Pour in one-third of the egg mix in it and give it a quick swirl making sure to distribute it evenly across the pan. Cook the underside for a minute on medium heat till it sets, is light brown and slightly crisp around the edges. Flip the omelette over and cook for a further minute on medium heat. Set aside & keep warm. Repeat and fry two more masala omelettes

*Fold over the ready masala omelette, pour over some lemon juice and serve stuffed in bread or rolled up in chapatti. And dunk in sweet chilli sauce or tomato ketchup.

The can be your perfect go-to breakfast which is also filling and power-packed. The combination of ground spices, chillies and eggs is known to bring out the best flavours. And didn’t we say, it is easy to make?

Readying for some?

