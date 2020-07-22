Would you like to try this Swiss-style aloo tikki?

Here’s a breakfast recipe that you shouldn’t miss out on. (Source: Chef Ranveer Brar/Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh) Here’s a breakfast recipe that you shouldn’t miss out on. (Source: Chef Ranveer Brar/Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh)

It is always fun to experiment in the kitchen and come up with new dishes, or tweak old ones with interesting flavours. So if you are bored of eating the same foods on a regular basis, get ready for some culinary fun! How about giving Roesti, a classic Swiss breakfast dish, an Indian spin?

Chef Ranveer Brar added a unique Indian spin to the Swiss breakfast dish and presented it in the Indian aloo tikki style. Take a look at this lip-smacking recipe.

Here’s what he said: “Hard to resist potatoes, right? How about trying something different? Rösti/Roesti or Rööschti is a classic Swiss dish that’s actually a popular breakfast! Do try this recipe.”

Aloo Tikki Roestis

Ingredients

3 – Raw potatoes

4 tbsp – Oil

1 tsp – Coriander, finely chopped

1 tsp – Onion, finely chopped

1 tsp – Green Chillies, finely chopped

1 tsp – Ginger, finely chopped

Salt, to taste

1 tsp – Cumin seeds

1½ tbsp – Oil to roast

2 tbsp – Broccoli, chopped

2 tbsp – Grated cheese

For garnish

1 – Fried green chilly

Sev, as required

½ – Chopped cherry tomato

1 tsp – Green chutney

Method

*Grate raw potatoes in a bowl. To it, add oil, finely chopped coriander, onion, green chilly, ginger, salt and cumin seeds and mix.

*Heat oil in a pan. Add the potato mixture and cook.

*Add the chopped broccoli and grated cheese in the middle and roll into roestis. Roast again on both sides.

*Once cooked, place the roestis on a plate and garnish with a fried green chili, sev, chopped cherry tomato and green chutney.

*Aloo Tikki Roestis is ready to eat.

When will you try it?

