Would you like to try this Swiss-style aloo tikki?

It is always fun to experiment in the kitchen and come up with new dishes, or tweak old ones with interesting flavours. So if you are bored of eating the same foods on a regular basis, get ready for some culinary fun! How about giving Roesti, a classic Swiss breakfast dish, an Indian spin?
Chef Ranveer Brar added a unique Indian spin to the Swiss breakfast dish and presented it in the Indian aloo tikki style. Take a look at this lip-smacking recipe.
Here’s what he said: “Hard to resist potatoes, right? How about trying something different? Rösti/Roesti or Rööschti is a classic Swiss dish that’s actually a popular breakfast! Do try this recipe.”
Aloo Tikki Roestis
Ingredients
3 – Raw potatoes
4 tbsp – Oil
1 tsp – Coriander, finely chopped
1 tsp – Onion, finely chopped
1 tsp – Green Chillies, finely chopped
1 tsp – Ginger, finely chopped
Salt, to taste
1 tsp – Cumin seeds
1½ tbsp – Oil to roast
2 tbsp – Broccoli, chopped
2 tbsp – Grated cheese
For garnish
1 – Fried green chilly
Sev, as required
½ – Chopped cherry tomato
1 tsp – Green chutney
Method
*Grate raw potatoes in a bowl. To it, add oil, finely chopped coriander, onion, green chilly, ginger, salt and cumin seeds and mix.
*Heat oil in a pan. Add the potato mixture and cook.
*Add the chopped broccoli and grated cheese in the middle and roll into roestis. Roast again on both sides.
*Once cooked, place the roestis on a plate and garnish with a fried green chili, sev, chopped cherry tomato and green chutney.
*Aloo Tikki Roestis is ready to eat.
When will you try it?
