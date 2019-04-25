Impress your friends with these easy summer recipes

Summer is definitely not the time when you wish to spend long hours in the kitchen making meals for yourself. It felt no less than a nightmare when guests are expected. It is for such times that we have curated these wholesome recipes – and some of them will take just 15 minutes or less to prepare.

So invite your friends over as these delicious recipes are sure to impress them!

Mango Feta Dip by Naresh Chinni, executive chef at The Drunken Botanist

Ingredients

100g – Ripe mango, cut into cubes

50g – Greek feta cheese

5 ml – White wine vinegar

Method

* Add all the ingredients in a blender and give it a good mix till it turns out smooth.

* You can store this dip in an airtight container for up to 2-3 days.

Chicken Minced Salad by Vaibhav, corporate chef at The Drunken Botanist

Ingredients

30 ml – Olive oil

200g – Chicken mince

20g – Garlic, minced

125g – Onion, chopped

Salt to taste

Black pepper to taste

50g – Carrot, shredded

120g – Cabbage

100g – Green onions, chopped

For the sauce

60g – Sweet chili sauce

40g – Peanut butter

20g – Grated ginger

30 ml – Soy sauce

60g – Fresh cilantro, chopped

10g – Crushed red pepper flakes to taste

4 – Tarts

Method

* Heat oil in a large skillet over medium flame.

* Add chicken, garlic, onions, salt and pepper and cook, tossing occasionally, until the chicken is cooked through.

* Add the carrots, cabbage, and green onions, and cook for 2 more minutes.

* In a small bowl combine the sweet chili sauce, ginger, peanut butter, soy sauce, and crushed red pepper. Stir until smooth.

* Add sauce to the pan. Then add cilantro and toss everything until combined.

* Spoon mixture into individual tarts.

Watermelon and Feta salad by Pawan Bisht, Corporate and R&D executive at Verandah Delhi

Ingredients

1 cup – Scooped watermelon

1 cup – Scooped cantaloupe melon

2 cups – Washed and dried arugula leaves

4 tbsp – Fresh lemon juice

2 tbsp – Organic honey

2 tbsp – Olive oil

1 cup – Balsamic vinegar

4 tbsp – Roasted pumpkin seeds

½ cup – Feta

Salt to taste

Pepper to taste

Method

* Take a bowl and mix olive oil, honey, lemon juice, salt and pepper thoroughly.

* Add balsamic vinegar to it and put it on a low flame.

* Reduce the mixture till it comes to a glaze-like consistency.

* Scoop watermelon and keep in the fridge to chill.

* Meanwhile in a mixing bowl add the dressing and the arugula. Toss it well.

* Place the dressed arugula on a plate along with the watermelon.

* Crumble the feta on top of the salad and garnish with the pumpkin seeds.