Easy summer recipe: You must try these mango tacos tonight

Summers are synonymous with mangoes. So how could we begin the week without a recipe packed with the goodness of the season’s favourite fruit? If you have been craving for something mango-licious, then we have the perfect fix for you. Trust us, you won’t be able to get enough of this super easy recipe!

Take a look at this recipe for Mango Tacos by Vindhya Karwa, a culinarian and food blogger. Not only do they look restaurant-quality, but also taste divine!

Ingredients

Gluten-free taco shells

2 – Large chopped ripe mangoes

1 – Large red tomato (de-seeded finely chopped)

1 cup – Boiled red kidney beans

1 – Lemon’s juice

1 – Red onion (finely chopped)

Salt (to taste)

2 – Green chillies (seeds removed and finely chopped)

10-12 – Basil leaves

Steps

*Take tomatoes, chillies, red kidney beans, mango pieces and mix. Then add salt and lime juice as per your taste preferences.

*Pop this mixture into the refrigerator for an hour so that the flavours come along.

*Take the taco shells, add 2 tablespoons each of the mixture and garnish with freshly chopped basil leaves.

“This taco is constructed to deliver crunch, taste and incredible nutrition,” she said, adding that the tacos should be served cold.

