Winter recipe: Delicious masoor dal soup to boost immunity

Try this easy recipe from sanjeev kapoor for winter evenings. (Source: Sanjeev Kapoor/Instagram)

Winters are best enjoyed sipping warm drinks that not just help keep the cold and seasonal illnesses at bay but also strengthen immunity. If you agree with the same, then you may also agree with the fact that one of the easiest ways to do that is to enjoy a bowl of warm soup. And that is what we have for you today — a great recipe for masoor dal soup.

Here are some benefits of masoor dal or red lentils that you should know about

*Rich source of cholesterol-lowering fibre.

*Powerhouse of essential amino acids like lysine, and therefore a high protein content food

*Helps strengthen bones and teeth because of the presence of calcium and magnesium

*Good source of potassium and antioxidants.

*Helps control inflammation due to the presence of vitamin B and folate.

Here’s a quick recipe from chef Sanjeev Kapoor.

Serves : 4

Ingredients for masoor dal soup recipe

1 cup – Split red lentil, soaked

1 – Onion, roughly chopped

2 cloves – Garlic, chopped

½ tsp – Black pepper powder

½ tsp – Red chilli powder

Salt to taste

2 – Tomatoes, roughly chopped

2tsp – Lemon juice

Method

*Heat a pressure cooker, add onion and garlic and roast for two minutes. Drain and add the split red lentils, 2 cups water, black pepper powder, red chilli powder, salt and mix.

*Add tomatoes, cover and cook under pressure till 2-3 whistles. Cool and put into a mixer jar and grind till smooth. Pour back into the cooker, add lemon juice and mix and bring it to a boil. Pour into bowls and serve.

Would you try it?

