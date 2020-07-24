Lift your spirits with this healthy smoothie (recipe inside)

If you are feeling dull and are looking for something bright to make your day colourful and cheery, we suggest you try this wonderful smoothie recipe shared by food writer Swayampurna Mishra on her her Instagram page recently.
Not only is the smoothie bright and colourful to look at, it tastes delicious and is super easy to make!
Take a look at the recipe below:
View this post on Instagram
Mornings start early these days and nights seem to get even shorter.. by the time I am falling deep into the REM cycle of sleep, a hungry sleepy little R reaches for me with small cooing sounds and softest little hands. She moves like a magnet with me, as though attached to me by some unseen magnetic force. I move further towards P, she moves further in into me. So much so, I usually don’t have space to turn. Turns out I also have a pretty bad case of tennis elbow since the past 4 months now. It’s painful. In spurts. Comes and goes. Is better when my arm is straight but let’s face which new mom’s (am I still a new mom!? ) arm is ever free to be kept straight. My BFF these days in a diclofenac spray and crepe bandage. We woke up at 6:15 today.. and no I am not a morning person at all. I don’t like early mornings. My body feels outta rhythm. My mind totally outta sync. A rhythm,an easy pace that comes naturally to me after 8 am is missing at 6 am. We went out and sat on the porch, looked at my finally rearranged pots and the lush, unvirginal green, flowers popping out in white, yellow, pink and reds to say hello to my baby. It was a bit of a quiet meditation moment for me.. baby was up but quiet, I was up but still. The garden was up and gorgeous. I have no idea where 3 hours went by. But here we are, got the baby ready after her morning massage and feeding her as I type this out. Breakfast is besan ka chila & roasted tomato garlic chutney, stuffed mushroom spinach omelette for them. Me?? I needed something seriously cold and uplifting. And I didn’t want to eat. So this gorgeous pink drink is allllll mine! Dragon fruit +banana + blueberry smoothie sweetened with dates, flavoured with ginger, mint, lemon and finally finished with a little fruit salt. Cold. Cold. Sweet and sour. Filling and healthy. And oh so pink!!! Day is looking better! 😊 Have a super wonderful week my friends. Xo, S.
This is what she had to say: “Cold. Cold. Sweet and sour. Filling and healthy. And oh so pink. Day is looking better!”
Ingredients
Dragon fruit
Banana
Blueberry
Dates
Ginger
Mint
Lemon
Fruit salt
Method
*Blend all the ingredients together.
*Garnish with little fruit salt.
Would you like to try?
For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.