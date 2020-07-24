Lift your spirits with this healthy smoothie (recipe inside)

Try out this easy recipe for a perfect kickstart. (Source: Lapetitchef/Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh) Try out this easy recipe for a perfect kickstart. (Source: Lapetitchef/Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh)

If you are feeling dull and are looking for something bright to make your day colourful and cheery, we suggest you try this wonderful smoothie recipe shared by food writer Swayampurna Mishra on her her Instagram page recently.

Not only is the smoothie bright and colourful to look at, it tastes delicious and is super easy to make!

Take a look at the recipe below:

This is what she had to say: “Cold. Cold. Sweet and sour. Filling and healthy. And oh so pink. Day is looking better!”

Ingredients

Dragon fruit

Banana

Blueberry

Dates

Ginger

Mint

Lemon

Fruit salt

Method

*Blend all the ingredients together.

*Garnish with little fruit salt.

