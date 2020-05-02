Looking for a curry recipe for lunch? Try this easy all-time favourite

As most of us run out of ideas of what to make for meals, considering the lockdown, here is a simple recipe that you should count on for your lunch. It is none other than all-time favourite Aloo Baingan. The simple, quick and easy recipe that will not only take your ‘what to make’ stress away but will make for a sumptuous dish.
Here is chef and author Maunika Gowardhan sharing the recipe.
Here’s what she captioned the post, “Spiced aubergine and potatoes cooked with cumin, chilli and coriander powder. Simple quick and easy recipe! Served with chapattis, raita and gor keri pickle.”
Ingredients
1 no – Aubergine cut in small cubes
1 no – Medium potatoes, peeled and cut in cubes
3tsp – Oil
2tsp – Cumin seeds
1tsp – Turmeric powder
1/4tsp – Red chilli powder
2tsp – Coriander powder
2tsp – Dried mango powder
1tsp – Dried fenugreek leaves (kasoori methi)
Method
*Heat oil in a non-stick pan. Add cumin seeds and one slit green chilli. Fry for a minute.
*Add turmeric, chilli and coriander powder, stir and add aubergines. Fry for two minutes.
*Season and add 80ml water. Cook on a low heat with the lid on for 7-8 minutes, stir half way.
*Add the diced potato, mix well and cook for a minute.
*Add mango powder and dried fenugreek leaves and mix well.
*Garnish with coriander.
All set to make the recipe?
