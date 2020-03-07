Add to your colourful festivities with these easy Holi recipes

Enjoy the festivities with these interesting dishes. (Designed by Gargi Singh) Enjoy the festivities with these interesting dishes. (Designed by Gargi Singh)

The festival of colours, Holi, is almost here and no celebrations are complete without food, fun and frolic. Since family get-togethers mark this special time, what better occasion than to indulge is the finest recipes with your loved ones? If you are in search of trademark Holi recipes, your search ends here. Take a look at what we have curated for you.

Diabetes-friendly Puran Poli by Dr Pramod Tripathi, founder, Freedom from Diabetes

Welcome the festivities with this diabetes-friendly recipe of Puran Poli. Welcome the festivities with this diabetes-friendly recipe of Puran Poli.

Ingredients

1 1/4 cup – Chana dal

3/4 cup – Black date paste

Stevia drops as needed

Pinch of saffron (kesar)

1/4tsp – Green cardamom powder

Pinch of nutmeg powder

For the dough

1 1/2 cup – Khapli wheat flour

Salt to taste

2tbsp – Oil

Method

*Wash and boil chana dal. Drain and coarsely grind it.

*In a pan, add the dal, grated black date paste, saffron, cardamom powder, nutmeg powder and mix well. Cook, stirring all the time till dry.

*Add stevia drops as per taste. The mix should be soft. Remove and cool.

*Mix khapli wheat flour, oil and salt. Add sufficient water to make a soft dough. Cover with a damp cloth and keep aside for one hour.

*Divide the stuffing into 16 to 20 equal portions and roll into balls. Flatten each ball in your palm, stuff with one portion of puran (stuffing), cover and seal the edges. Dust it with flour and roll out into six inches diameter thin roti.

*Heat a tawa and cook puran poli until done on both sides and remove.

*Serve hot with helping of virgin coconut oil and nut milk.

Almond and Holy Basil Thandai

Enjoy the best of Holi with this thandai. Enjoy the best of Holi with this thandai.

Serves: 3–4 people (approximately 200 ml each)

Ingredients

2tbsp – Soaked almonds (skin removed)

2tbsp – Soaked melon seeds

1tbsp – Soaked poppy seeds

1/2 cup – Almond slivers

1/4 cup – Sugar

A pinch – Saffron strands

4 no – Fresh holy basil leaves

2 cups – Milk

1/2tbsp – Green cardamom powder

1/2tsp – Black peppercorns

1/4 cup – Soaked fennel seeds

Method

*Make a smooth paste of fennel seeds, poppy seeds, and almonds.

*In a heavy bottom pan, bring the milk and saffron strands to boil. Dissolve the sugar in the milk.

*Grind the fresh holy basil leaves and black peppercorns to a paste and add it to the milk.

*Add the almond, poppy seed and fennel seed paste along with cardamom powder and almond slivers to the milk and simmer it for 2-3 minutes.

*Refrigerate the thandai.

Gujiya by Arun Sundararaj, executive chef, Taj Mahal, New Delhi

Flavour your festivities with home-made gujiyas. Flavour your festivities with home-made gujiyas.

Ingredients

250g – Refined flour

50ml – Ghee

1l- Refined oil

100g – Khoya

50g – Almonds

50g – Cashew nuts

50g – Walnuts

250g – Sugar

500ml – Water

509g – Raisins

50ml – Water

Method

*For the dough, sift the flour into a bowl and rub in the ghee with your fingertips till the mixture resembles breadcrumbs.

*Add one-fourth cup and one tablespoon of cold water and knead into stiff dough. Cover with piece of damp muslin and set aside for 15 minutes.

*For the filling, heat a non-stick pan; add the khoya and sauté for three minutes or till the fat separates. Set aside to cool.

*Add the cashew nuts, rasins, almonds and walnuts, and mix well.

*Divide the dough into equal portions and shape into balls. Roll out each ball into a puri.

*Place one portion of the stuffing on one half of the puri, lightly moisten the edges, fold the other half over the stuffing and press the edges to seal. Pinch the edges to make a design.

*Heat sufficient oil in a non-stick kadai; gently slide in a few gujiya at a time, and deep-fry for five to six minutes or till golden brown.

*Drain on absorbent paper.

*Make sugar syrup by cooking water and sugar together, till one thread consistency is reached.

*Dip the gujiya in it, lift and let it dry on a plate.

Sweet Kachoris by THE Park Hotels

Devour sweet kachoris this Holi. Devour sweet kachoris this Holi.

Ingredients

250g- Flour

1tbsp – Besan

1tbsp – Ghee

Water for kneading

Oil for deep frying

Filling

100g – Castor sugar

150g – Khoya

100g – Chopped dried fruits

1/4tsp – Green cardamom seeds

Saffron syrup

250g – Sugar

250ml – Water

1/2tsp – Saffron strands soaked in 1tbsp water

Method

*Sieve the flour and besan into a bowl. Rub ghee into the flour with fingertips.

*Put some water and knead well until dough is smooth.

*Cover and keep it to cool for 15 minutes. Mix all filling ingredients together.

*For the syrup, dissolve the sugar in water. Boil for five minutes. Stir in saffron and liquid.

*Roll out dough into flat discs about 4″ in diameter. Put the filling in the center and seal the roll with a little water on its edges.

*Fry kachoris over a slow flame in hot oil. When it turns golden brown take it out carefully and drain the excess oil.

*Break the top of the kachoris and pour in one big spoon of saffron syrup before serving.

Which one are you going to try?

