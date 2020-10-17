Surprise your loved one with this tempting birthday cake (recipe inside)

Would you like to try this recipe? (Source: Pankaj Bhadouria/Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh)

Sometimes it does happen that you are too late to realise that there is a dear one’s birthday the following day. If you don’t have much time to bake an elaborate cake, you can still bake a simple sponge cake and make it look ever so tempting. All you need are the quick baking ingredients and your microwave.

As per MasterChef Pankaj Bhadouria, you can make this easy sponge cake within 30 minutes.

“The easiest ever eggless chocolate cake. Super soft, moist and rich decadent chocolate taste! This choclate cake is covered in dark chocolate ganache frosting and finished with Oreo biscuits and chocolate shavings. The cake takes only five minutes to mix and four minutes to bake and only 15 minutes to finish! And within 30 minutes you can have a birthday cake ready. Try it out,” she remarked.

If you are new to baking, here’s the classic chocolate cake that you can easily bake at home to make your dear one’s birthday all the more special.

Follow the recipe here.

Preparation time: 10 minutes

Cooking time: 4 minutes

Ingredients

1 cup – Flour

1/4 cup – Cocoa powder

1 cup – Plain buttermilk, at room temperature

1 cup – Sugar

A pinch of salt

1/2tsp – Baking soda

1tsp – Baking powder

1/4 cup – Cooking oil

1tsp – Vanilla essence

For the ganache

1 cup – Chopped dark chocolate

1 cup – Cream

2tbsp – Butter

For the garnish

Oreo Biscuits

Chocolate shavings

Method

*Preheat oven to 190 degree C for 10 minutes. In a bowl, sieve flour, cocoa powder, baking powder and salt twice and keep aside.

*Cream sugar and buttermilk until sugar completely dissolves. Add baking soda to the creamed mixture and mix well. Leave aside for five minutes. And you can see the bubbles appearing.

*Now add vanilla essence.

*Fold in the flour mixture in portions at a time and blend with wet ingredients.

*Add in the cooking oil.

*Pour the batter in a microwave-safe baking dish.

*Microwave on high mode for four minutes.

*Remove from the microwave and allow to cool down in the pan for 10 minutes before removing from the pan.

*Meanwhile, mix together the chocolate and cream and microwave on high mode for one minute. Remove and mix well till all the chocolate has melted and the ganache acquires a glaze. Microwave for 30 seconds more if required.

*Add in the butter and mix well.

*Cool the ganache and pour over the cake.

*Garnish using oreo biscuits and chocolate shavings.

