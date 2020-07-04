Tweak your sandwich a little this weekend; here’s how

Time to try this lip-smacking, easy recipe. (Source: Monika Manchanda/Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh) Time to try this lip-smacking, easy recipe. (Source: Monika Manchanda/Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh)

Bored of making the same old aloo toast sandwich? How about some cheese and ham magic for weekend hunger pangs? Once in a while, it is a good idea to indulge in something that you don’t get to eat on a daily basis. Especially when it doesn’t take much time and effort. All you have to do is pay close attention to your skewer or pan and make sure to toast the slices well.

Take a look at the easy sandwich that can go really well with your evening chai time.

Food consultant Monika Manchanda recently shared this mouth-watering recipe, and we thought it would make your weekend come alive.

“Sandwiches are life. Grilled Cheese sandwich might be the best thing ever discovered. Now add ham to it and it becomes well absolutely godly. And now we are adding chilli jam to those to make them absolutely mind blowing,” she posted.

Ingredients

2 no – Bread slices

4tsp – Mayonnaise

2tsp – Chilli jam

1/4 cup – Grated cheddar cheese

2 pieces – Ham

1tsp – Butter

Method

*Heat a skillet or non-stick pan and add a little butter.

*Spread mayo on one side of the bread (preferably use white bread for grilled cheese as it crisps up really well).

*Once your pan is hot, add the mayo side of the bread facing down on the pan.

*You need to start assembling your grilled cheese on the pan from now on.

*Top it with ham slices, cheese.

*On the other slice, spread the chilli jam and place it on top of the cheese.

*Next, carefully spread mayo on top of the slice.

*Check if the bottom slice has browned and crisped, then flip.

*Make sure to brown both sides. Take it off the heat and cut it in half.

Would you like to try it out today?

