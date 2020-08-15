In the mood for a quick sandwich? Try this easy, delectable pick

Make this delectable evening snack for a good time. (Source: Kabitaskitchen/Instagram)

Even while home, most of us tend to struggle with what to make for different meals of the day. If you are not in favour of something heavy, go for something light and filling at the same time. Who doesn’t love a quick and filling sandwich that is not only looks tempting but is an easy one to make? A little different than your usual sandwich recipe; Kabita Singh from the Kabitaskitchen fame shared the recipe.

Not just a full meal, you can make the sandwich for a quick evening snack too. Wondering how?

Take a look!

Would you like to try it out?

Ingredients

1/4 cup – Capscicum

1/4 no – Onion

1/4 cup – Paneer

1tbsp – Schezwan chutney

White or brown bread slices

Butter

Choices of cut veggies like cucumber, tomato, boiled potato

Method

*In a bowl, add the veggies. Mix a tablespoon of schezwan chutney.

*Take white or brown bread slices.

*Apply butter on one bread. Apply green chutney on another and apply tomato ketchup on the third bread.

*Put the mixture on one bread. Put the vegetables on the second bread followed by sprinkling some salt, chat masala and black pepper powder. Grate cheese over the two slices. And prepare the sandwich with the third slice on top.

*Add one teaspoon of butter on the tawa. Apply butter on top of the sandwich and cook on the tawa until it turns crispy.

*Serve with green chutney and sauce.

