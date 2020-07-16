scorecardresearch
Thursday, July 16, 2020
Toss up this tasty salad in two minutes (recipe inside)

Here is a simple yet delicious recipe that you should try tonight

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Published: July 16, 2020 8:50:07 pm
Count on this easy recipe for a filling meal.

On days you don’t feel like cooking anything elaborate but also want to eat something healthy, salads can come to your rescue. Easy to make, these wholesome bowls of nutrition are also rich in proteins and vitamins, making them a complete meal. So if you are in no mood to spend hours in the kitchen, you might want to try out this easy salad recipe which will me ready in under two minutes.

Here is Pilates trainer Yasmin Karachiwala explaining how to make the quick American salad comprising boiled corn and boiled peanuts. Calling it her ‘all-time favourite go-to salad’, she added: “Try this recipe as a side or on its own for lunch or supper”.

Take a look.

Here is the recipe.

Ingredients

3 cups – Boiled corn
1 cup – Boiled peanuts
1¼ cup – Green onions
1¼ cup – Cucumber
1 – Tomato
2 – Lemons
½ tsp – Black salt
½ tsp – Black pepper

Method

* Mix all the vegetables together. Squeeze lemon juice.
* Sprinkle some black salt and black pepper. Mix well.
* Your salad is ready.

