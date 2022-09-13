‘Eat away’: Roshni Chopra shares easy salad recipe

Not in the mood to prepare anything elaborate today? Worry not as we are here with the perfect lunch recipe for you — it is delicious, healthy, and can be prepared in a jiffy! Recently, TV host Roshni Chopra shared a recipe for Korean Cucumber Salad to beat the heat, and satiate your taste buds.
She shared the recipe on Instagram; take a look at it below:
How to make it?
Ingredients
Cucumber – 1
Salt to taste
For the sauce –
1 tbsp – Soy sauce
Dash of honey
1 tsp – Chilli flakes (to taste)
2 tsp – Sesame seeds, roasted
1 tsp – Sesame oil
2 tsp – Chopped garlic
1tbsp – Spring onion
Method
*Chop one cucumber (serves one), add salt and keep aside.
*Mix the ingredients and add to the cucumber.
*Shake well – let is sit for about 10 minutes.
*Garnish with chilli oil (optional but I like mine spicy)
“Eat away!” she said.
