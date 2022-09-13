scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Sep 13, 2022

‘Eat away’: Roshni Chopra shares easy salad recipe

Would you like to try the healthy recipe today?

Roshni Chopra whips up an easy salad

Not in the mood to prepare anything elaborate today? Worry not as we are here with the perfect lunch recipe for you — it is delicious, healthy, and can be prepared in a jiffy! Recently, TV host Roshni Chopra shared a recipe for Korean Cucumber Salad to beat the heat, and satiate your taste buds.

She shared the recipe on Instagram; take a look at it below:

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Roshni Chopra (@roshnichopra)

How to make it?

Try this easy salad recipe today

Ingredients

Cucumber – 1
Salt to taste

For the sauce –
1 tbsp – Soy sauce
Dash of honey
1 tsp – Chilli flakes (to taste)
2 tsp – Sesame seeds, roasted
1 tsp – Sesame oil
2 tsp – Chopped garlic
1tbsp – Spring onion

Method

*Chop one cucumber (serves one), add salt and keep aside.
*Mix the ingredients and add to the cucumber.
*Shake well – let is sit for about 10 minutes.
*Garnish with chilli oil (optional but I like mine spicy)

“Eat away!” she said.

