‘Eat away’: Roshni Chopra shares easy salad recipe

Not in the mood to prepare anything elaborate today? Worry not as we are here with the perfect lunch recipe for you — it is delicious, healthy, and can be prepared in a jiffy! Recently, TV host Roshni Chopra shared a recipe for Korean Cucumber Salad to beat the heat, and satiate your taste buds.

She shared the recipe on Instagram; take a look at it below:

How to make it?

Ingredients

Cucumber – 1

Salt to taste

For the sauce –

1 tbsp – Soy sauce

Dash of honey

1 tsp – Chilli flakes (to taste)

2 tsp – Sesame seeds, roasted

1 tsp – Sesame oil

2 tsp – Chopped garlic

1tbsp – Spring onion

Method

*Chop one cucumber (serves one), add salt and keep aside.

*Mix the ingredients and add to the cucumber.

*Shake well – let is sit for about 10 minutes.

*Garnish with chilli oil (optional but I like mine spicy)

“Eat away!” she said.

