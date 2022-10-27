scorecardresearch
Thursday, Oct 27, 2022

Detox recipe: You will want to have this nutritious salad ‘every second day’

"I am back with another detox salad on popular demand," Chef Meghna Kamdar wrote on Instagram

saladMake an easy salad; here's how (Source: Pexels)

Salads are no longer boring and bland. With different types of easy-to-make dressings, delicious condiments, and myriad ingredient combinations, salads today even feature on people’s most favourite foods list. So if you too have turned into a salad lover and are looking for a new recipe, we’ve got you covered with this quick recipe from Chef Meghna Kamdar that is sure to scintillate your taste buds while helping your body ‘detox’.

Also Read |Refreshing summer salad ideas you can try today

“I am back with another detox salad on popular demand. This time it’s with carrots, nuts, and sesame dressing. Here’s the recipe,” she captioned her Instagram post.

Detox nuts and carrot salad with sesame seed dressing

Ingredients

1-2 – Carrots
Cucumber, purple cabbage, and bell pepper
Coriander and mint leaves
1 tbsp – Black current, mildly roasted
1 tbsp – Cashews-almonds-pistachios, mildly roasted
3 tbsp – Mildly roasted sesame seeds
Pinch of salt
1 tbsp – Jaggery powder
Small piece – Ginger, chopped
1 – Green chilli
Fresh lemon juice
Water

Also Read |The perfect, healthy salad to go with your meal (recipe inside)

Method

*Grate 1-2 carrots
*Add cucumber, purple cabbage, and bell pepper
*Then add coriander and mint leaves
*Now add black current, mildly toasted cashews, almonds, pistachios
*In a mixer take three tablespoon mildly roasted sesame seeds
*A pinch of salt
*Add one tablespoon jaggery powder
*Add a small piece of chopped ginger and a green chili
*Squeeze some fresh lemon juice
*Add little water and churn it. Your sesame seed dressing is ready!
*Mix all the salad vegetables and sprinkle some sesame seeds on top.

How to serve it?

*Serve the salad with a drizzle of the dressing. “Enjoy this amazing nutritious salad, I bet you would want to have it every second day,” she said.

So, would you like to try this detox recipe tonight?

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Advertisement

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 27-10-2022 at 08:00:53 pm
Next Story

Here are the most expensive US cities for renters right now

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

Lilly Singh, fashion, Indian Express, lifestyle gallery
All the times Lilly Singh channeled boss lady vibes with her chic style
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 27: Latest News
Advertisement