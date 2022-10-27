Detox recipe: You will want to have this nutritious salad ‘every second day’

Salads are no longer boring and bland. With different types of easy-to-make dressings, delicious condiments, and myriad ingredient combinations, salads today even feature on people’s most favourite foods list. So if you too have turned into a salad lover and are looking for a new recipe, we’ve got you covered with this quick recipe from Chef Meghna Kamdar that is sure to scintillate your taste buds while helping your body ‘detox’.

Also Read | Refreshing summer salad ideas you can try today

“I am back with another detox salad on popular demand. This time it’s with carrots, nuts, and sesame dressing. Here’s the recipe,” she captioned her Instagram post.

Detox nuts and carrot salad with sesame seed dressing

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meghna’s Food Magic (@meghnasfoodmagic)

Ingredients

1-2 – Carrots

Cucumber, purple cabbage, and bell pepper

Coriander and mint leaves

1 tbsp – Black current, mildly roasted

1 tbsp – Cashews-almonds-pistachios, mildly roasted

3 tbsp – Mildly roasted sesame seeds

Pinch of salt

1 tbsp – Jaggery powder

Small piece – Ginger, chopped

1 – Green chilli

Fresh lemon juice

Water

Method

*Grate 1-2 carrots

*Add cucumber, purple cabbage, and bell pepper

*Then add coriander and mint leaves

*Now add black current, mildly toasted cashews, almonds, pistachios

*In a mixer take three tablespoon mildly roasted sesame seeds

*A pinch of salt

*Add one tablespoon jaggery powder

*Add a small piece of chopped ginger and a green chili

*Squeeze some fresh lemon juice

*Add little water and churn it. Your sesame seed dressing is ready!

*Mix all the salad vegetables and sprinkle some sesame seeds on top.

How to serve it?

*Serve the salad with a drizzle of the dressing. “Enjoy this amazing nutritious salad, I bet you would want to have it every second day,” she said.

So, would you like to try this detox recipe tonight?

Subscriber Only Stories View All

Advertisement

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!