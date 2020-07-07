scorecardresearch
Tuesday, July 07, 2020
COVID19

Start your day on a healthy note with this quick salad

Make your breakfast more interesting with this easy recipe. Check it out

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Updated: July 7, 2020 10:00:22 am
Make sure you relish a bowl full of this healthy salad.

Not a big fan of salads thinking they are uninteresting? Think again. You can always make your bowl of salad interesting and healthy by making some small tweaks. We all know that fresh and raw vegetables are immensely healthy and also help build immunity. And then paired with fruits and nuts, they make for an even delicious combination.

Wondering how to whip up your bowl of goodness? Here is some recipe help from chef Pankaj Bhadouria. Take a look.

In the mood of a quick salad that won’t take much of your time and at the same time, is an easy one to make? Try this easy recipe.

Apple, Walnut and Lotus Root Salad

“Here is a power-packed salad with amazing health benefits. We all know the benefits of apples, spinach, walnuts but did you know that the stem of the lotus plant is full of minerals and nutrients such as vitamin C and potassium, which helps regulate blood pressure?” mentioned Bhadouria.

Here’s how to make it:

Ingredients

1 – Lotus root or kamal kakdi
2 – Apples
1 cup – Baby spinach
½ cup – Walnuts
2 tbsp – Butter
2 tbsp – Lemon juice

Method

*Take 1 lotus root and scrub clean.
*Peel and cut into thin slices.
*Steam the lotus root slices for 4-5 minutes.
*Remove on absorbent paper.
*Add 1 tbsp butter to pan and grill the steamed slices.
*Cut apples into slices and squeeze lemon to prevent the apples from blackening.
*Wash baby spinach and spin in salad spinner to remove moisture.

For dressing

*Heat 1 tbsp butter in pan over low heat to brown the butter.
*Add the walnuts, toss and deglaze pan with more lemon juice.
*In a bowl, add spinach, apples, grilled lotus roots, toss.
*Remove in salad plate and drizzle dressing.
*Season with salt and pepper.

Would you like to try?

