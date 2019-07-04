These easy-to-make recipes are guaranteed to make you smile

The unbearable heat makes spending time in the kitchen during summers no less than a nightmare. But skipping to cook and ordering food from outside every other day is also not an option. Which is why, to make things easier for you, we have brought together some recipes that will be ready within a few minutes.

These delicious recipes by Chef Soorat, executive sous chef at The Chanakya will only take about 10-15 minutes to prepare and are also guaranteed to make you smile!

Shanghai Chilli Lotus Stem

Cuisine: Asian

Prep time: 10 minute

Cook time: 8 minute

Ingredients:

150g – Lotus stem (diced into pieces)

30g – Tempura flour

20g – Corn flour

Salt and pepper to taste

10g – Aromat powder

10g – Ginger

10g – Garlic

20ml – Oil

40g – Oyster sauce

40g – Light soya

40g – Dark soya

50g – Chilli paste

110g – Breakfast sugar

80ml – Chinkiang vinegar

20ml – Maggi sauce (Thai)

2 – Celery sticks

Method:

*Cut the lotus stem into thin slices, and coat them in a batter made of corn and tempura flour.

*Take the oil in a pan and heat it. Fry the batter-coated lotus stem until they are brown and crispy.

*In a pan, sauté ginger and garlic until they turn brown and then add celery sticks and the sauces (according to taste preferences).

*Add the fried crispy lotus stem, and toss everything together. Add a pinch of salt and pepper.

*Finally, garnish it with some julienne spring onion and serve.

Tawa Paneer

Cuisine: Indian

Prep time: 15 minute

Cook time: 10-15 minute

Ingredients:

300g – Paneer

100g – Besan

50g – Ghee

10g – Dry Fruits (kaju, pista, badaam)

5g – Raisin

50g – Hung curd

5g – Yellow chilli powder

10g – Ajwain

5g – Saffron

Salt – to taste

5g – Jeera power

10g – Cheese

20g – Garlic

50g – Boiled potato

5g – Garam masala

5g – Turmeric Powder

Method:

*Cut the paneer into cubes.

*Take a large pan and add some ghee, ajwain, turmeric powder and besan, and stir until it is well mixed.

*Add boiled potatoes to this mix and stir well.

*Once mixed, add chilli powder, salt and the dry fruits and make a stuffing and fill the paneer with it.

*In a separate bowl, mix hung curd, cheese, kaju paste with the garam masala.

*Marinate well and apply it on the outer layer of the paneer

*Roast the paneer in tandoor or tawa and serve.

Kathal Shami

Cuisine: Indian

Prep Time: 15 minutes

Cook Time: 15-20 minutes

Ingredients:

160g – Kathal (Jackfruit)

15g – Chana dal

Salt – To taste

5g – Dhaniya powder

5g – Jeera powder

10g – Coriander root

5g – Chopped ginger and garlic

5g – Yellow chilli powder

50g – Ghee

10g – Garam masala

10g – Onion

Oil (to fry)

Method:

*Cut the jackfruit into small cubes.

*Take water in a large bowl and add turmeric, salt, kathal and boil. Drain the water.

*Mix boiled channa dal along with all the spices mentioned above with the kathal and make a fine paste.

*Add some roasted channa powder to bind this paste and form small round tikkas as per your preferred size.

*Slowly fry it on a non-sticky pan and the dish is ready to serve.