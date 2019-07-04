These easy-to-make recipes are guaranteed to make you smile

The unbearable heat makes spending time in the kitchen during summers no less than a nightmare. But skipping to cook and ordering food from outside every other day is also not an option. Which is why, to make things easier for you, we have brought together some recipes that will be ready within a few minutes.
These delicious recipes by Chef Soorat, executive sous chef at The Chanakya will only take about 10-15 minutes to prepare and are also guaranteed to make you smile!
Shanghai Chilli Lotus Stem
Cuisine: Asian
Prep time: 10 minute
Cook time: 8 minute
Ingredients:
150g – Lotus stem (diced into pieces)
30g – Tempura flour
20g – Corn flour
Salt and pepper to taste
10g – Aromat powder
10g – Ginger
10g – Garlic
20ml – Oil
40g – Oyster sauce
40g – Light soya
40g – Dark soya
50g – Chilli paste
110g – Breakfast sugar
80ml – Chinkiang vinegar
20ml – Maggi sauce (Thai)
2 – Celery sticks
Method:
*Cut the lotus stem into thin slices, and coat them in a batter made of corn and tempura flour.
*Take the oil in a pan and heat it. Fry the batter-coated lotus stem until they are brown and crispy.
*In a pan, sauté ginger and garlic until they turn brown and then add celery sticks and the sauces (according to taste preferences).
*Add the fried crispy lotus stem, and toss everything together. Add a pinch of salt and pepper.
*Finally, garnish it with some julienne spring onion and serve.
Tawa Paneer
Cuisine: Indian
Prep time: 15 minute
Cook time: 10-15 minute
Ingredients:
300g – Paneer
100g – Besan
50g – Ghee
10g – Dry Fruits (kaju, pista, badaam)
5g – Raisin
50g – Hung curd
5g – Yellow chilli powder
10g – Ajwain
5g – Saffron
Salt – to taste
5g – Jeera power
10g – Cheese
20g – Garlic
50g – Boiled potato
5g – Garam masala
5g – Turmeric Powder
Method:
*Cut the paneer into cubes.
*Take a large pan and add some ghee, ajwain, turmeric powder and besan, and stir until it is well mixed.
*Add boiled potatoes to this mix and stir well.
*Once mixed, add chilli powder, salt and the dry fruits and make a stuffing and fill the paneer with it.
*In a separate bowl, mix hung curd, cheese, kaju paste with the garam masala.
*Marinate well and apply it on the outer layer of the paneer
*Roast the paneer in tandoor or tawa and serve.
Kathal Shami
Cuisine: Indian
Prep Time: 15 minutes
Cook Time: 15-20 minutes
Ingredients:
160g – Kathal (Jackfruit)
15g – Chana dal
Salt – To taste
5g – Dhaniya powder
5g – Jeera powder
10g – Coriander root
5g – Chopped ginger and garlic
5g – Yellow chilli powder
50g – Ghee
10g – Garam masala
10g – Onion
Oil (to fry)
Method:
*Cut the jackfruit into small cubes.
*Take water in a large bowl and add turmeric, salt, kathal and boil. Drain the water.
*Mix boiled channa dal along with all the spices mentioned above with the kathal and make a fine paste.
*Add some roasted channa powder to bind this paste and form small round tikkas as per your preferred size.
*Slowly fry it on a non-sticky pan and the dish is ready to serve.