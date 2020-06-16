Enjoy jaituni kebabs with your evening chai today

Try these mouth-watering kebab today. (Source: Ranveer Brar/Instagram;designed by Gargi Singh) Try these mouth-watering kebab today. (Source: Ranveer Brar/Instagram;designed by Gargi Singh)

Kebabs make for a great evening snack and are best enjoyed with a cup of tea or coffee. So if you would like to add some extra flavours to your evening chai session today, check out this simple recipe by Chef Ranveer Brar. The chef recently shared the recipe for Jaituni Kebabs, which he made using olives.

Here is what he had to say: “Try another delicious monsoon recipe and enjoy the weather!”

Check out the recipe below:

Here is the recipe.

Ingredients

1 cup – Boiled and grated yam

1 cup – Boiled and mashed potatoes

2 tsp – Coriander, finely chopped

2 tsp – Ginger, finely chopped

2 tsp – Roasted gram flour

1 tsp – Green chillies, finely chopped

Salt to taste

1 tsp – Garam masala powder

1 tsp – Dry mango powder

1 tbsp – Olive oil

For Stuffing

1 tbsp – Black olives

3-4 – Aam papad slices

½ tsp – Green chillies, finely chopped

½ tsp – Parsley, finely chopped

Method

*In a bowl, add yam, potatoes, coriander, ginger, gram flour, green chilli, salt, garam masala powder and dry mango powder and mix.

*For stuffing, crush the black olives in a bowl. Cut the aam papad slices and mix.

*Add the finely chopped green chillies and parsley to the bowl and mix.

*Create small balls of the mixture and flatten them out.

*Pour olive oil into a pan and shallow fry the kebabs from both sides.

*Once done, place them on a plate.

*Serve hot.

Would you like to try?

