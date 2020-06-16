Enjoy jaituni kebabs with your evening chai today

Kebabs make for a great evening snack and are best enjoyed with a cup of tea or coffee. So if you would like to add some extra flavours to your evening chai session today, check out this simple recipe by Chef Ranveer Brar. The chef recently shared the recipe for Jaituni Kebabs, which he made using olives.
Here is what he had to say: “Try another delicious monsoon recipe and enjoy the weather!”
Check out the recipe below:
View this post on Instagram
Jaituni Kebab Pehli barish ki tarah ye dish bhi special hai. Try this recipe at home and don't forget to follow @rbskitchen #OliveDay #Repost @therbskitchen (@get_repost) ・・・ Try another delicious monsoon recipe and enjoy the weather! . . . . Jaituni Kebabs 1 cup Boiled and Grated Yam 1 cup Boiled and Mashed Potatoes 2 tsp Finely Chopped Coriander 2 tsp Finely Chopped Ginger 2 tsp Roasted Gram Flour 1 tsp Finely Chopped Green Chillies Salt to taste 1 tsp Garam Masala Powder 1 tsp Dry Mango Powder 1 tbsp Olive Oil . . . . . For Stuffing: . . . . 1 tbsp Black Olives 3-4 Aam Papad Slices ½ tsp Finely Chopped Green Chillies ½ tsp Finely Chopped Parsley . . . . For Garnish: . . . . Parsley . . . . Method . . . . . . •For mixture; in a bowl add boiled and grated yam, boiled and mashed potato, finely chopped coriander, finely chopped ginger, roasted gram flour, finely chopped green chilli, salt, garam masala powder and dry mango powder and mix. . . . . For stuffing; . . . . •crush the black olives in a bowl. Cut the aam papad slices and mix it in the bowl. •Add the finely chopped green chilli and finely chopped parsley into the bowl and mix. •Create small pockets of the mixture and fill it with the stuffing. •Roll it into the shape of a kebab. •Pour olive oil into a pan and shallow fry the kebabs from both sides. •Once done, remove them on a plate. •Serve hot. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . #jaitunikebabs #kebab #kebabrecipes #kebabrecipe #yam #yamkebabs #recipes #tastyrecipes #yummyrecipes #quickrecipes #tastyrecipes #ranveerbrar #therbskitchen
Here is the recipe.
ALSO READ | Recipe: Kakori Kebab
Ingredients
1 cup – Boiled and grated yam
1 cup – Boiled and mashed potatoes
2 tsp – Coriander, finely chopped
2 tsp – Ginger, finely chopped
2 tsp – Roasted gram flour
1 tsp – Green chillies, finely chopped
Salt to taste
1 tsp – Garam masala powder
1 tsp – Dry mango powder
1 tbsp – Olive oil
For Stuffing
1 tbsp – Black olives
3-4 – Aam papad slices
½ tsp – Green chillies, finely chopped
½ tsp – Parsley, finely chopped
Method
*In a bowl, add yam, potatoes, coriander, ginger, gram flour, green chilli, salt, garam masala powder and dry mango powder and mix.
*For stuffing, crush the black olives in a bowl. Cut the aam papad slices and mix.
*Add the finely chopped green chillies and parsley to the bowl and mix.
*Create small balls of the mixture and flatten them out.
*Pour olive oil into a pan and shallow fry the kebabs from both sides.
*Once done, place them on a plate.
*Serve hot.
Would you like to try?
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.