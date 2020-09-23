Keep yourself hydrated with these fruit-infused water recipes

It is a well-known fact that consuming adequate water is one of the best ways to keep yourself hydrated. But if you do not want to keep drinking plain water to flush out the harmful toxins from your body, how about trying infused water? Filled with minerals, vitamins, antioxidants and phytonutrients, infused water helps boost the metabolism while building immunity. For people who don’t like drinking plain water, it can be a great way to stay hydrated.
Dermatologist Dr Niketa Sonavane gives a few simple preparations of infused water that you can keep at your work desk to stay hydrated and healthy.
Common ingredients
5 cups – Water
1 cup – Ice cubes, optional
Diced herbs and fruits
Variations
Strawberry, basil and lemon
½ cup – Strawberries
5 – Large fresh basil leaves, torn
1 – Lemon, thinly sliced
Cucumber and mint
1 – Cucumber, thinly sliced
10 – Fresh mint leaves, torn
Orange and ginger
1 – Orange, thinly sliced
2-inch – Ginger, peeled and thinly sliced
Pineapple, coconut, and lime
1 cup – Pineapple chunks
1 cup – Coconut chunks
1 – Lime, thinly sliced
Watermelon, kiwi, and lime
1 cup – Watermelon cubes
1 – Kiwi, diced or cut into circles
1 – Lime, sliced into circles
Malta (sweet orange), pomegranate, and mint
1 – Malta, thinly sliced
½ cup – Pomegranate
10 – Mint leaves, torn
How long should you infuse your water?
Infuse water with your favourite ingredients for at least two to four hours. Or, you can let it infuse overnight in the refrigerator, said Dr Sonavane.
Can you eat the fruit from your infused water?
You can surely eat the fruit after infusing water. But remember, the fruit infuses the water with flavour, so the fruit itself has less flavour and more water. Hence it might taste watery and less flavourful than usual.
