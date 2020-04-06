Try these simple 15-minute recipes for a healthy day ahead

Which recipe would you like to try? (Designed by Gargi Singh) Which recipe would you like to try? (Designed by Gargi Singh)

It is extremely important to stick to your schedule even if you are working from home. Which means, you should exercise regularly, not skip meals and stick to healthy eating habits to keep yourself nourished — not just your stomach, but also your mind and heart. Eating a varied and healthy diet that includes ingredients such as nuts that are rich in essential plant-based Omega-3 fatty acids, protein and fibre, may go a long way in helping you stay healthy. Nuts such as walnuts add a beneficial mix of antioxidants, vitamins and minerals to any dish helping reduce risk of heart diseases, lower the prevalence and frequency of depression and also boost cognitive health.

So, what are you waiting for? Cook up some delicious and healthy recipes with walnuts under 15 minutes. To help you, here are some by celebrity chef Sabyasachi Gorai.

Walnut and Fruit Energy Bites

Boost your energy levels with this walnut laddoo. Boost your energy levels with this walnut laddoo.

Ingredients

1 cup – California walnuts, lightly toasted

3/4 cup – Pitted dates

1/4 cup – Dried cranberries

1/4 cup – Unsweetened flaked coconut, plus additional for coating if desired

2tbsp – Ground flax seeds

1/4 cup – Honey

1tsp – Vanilla extract

1/2 cup – Brown or traditional crispy rice cereal

Method

*Coarsely chop walnuts, dates, cranberries, coconut and flax seeds.

*Add honey and vanilla, and grind further to make a fine mix.

*Transfer to a medium bowl and add cereal. Mix with your hands until its fully incorporated.

*Roll into 14 equal balls, pressing firmly when shaping. Roll all or half in additional coconut, if desired.

*Eat whenever you feel hungry during the day.

Curried Walnut Hummus

Cook up some delicious and healthy recipes with walnuts. Cook up some delicious and healthy recipes with walnuts.

Ingredients

425g – Chickpeas, drained and rinsed

1/2tsp – Salt

1 no – Garlic clove, peeled

2tbsp + 2tsp – Olive oil

1/2 – Lemon

1tbsp – Curry powder

1 cup – California walnuts, divided in half

Optional: Whole wheat/seed crackers, variety of vegetables for serving (celery, snap peas, tomatoes, rainbow carrots)

Method

*Add chickpeas, salt, garlic, two tablespoon olive oil, lemon juice, curry powder and half cup walnuts to a mixer and blend until smooth.

*Roughly chop the remaining walnuts. To serve, drizzle hummus with two teaspoon olive oil and top with chopped walnuts.

*Spread on whole-wheat crackers, or dip with raw vegetables. You can store the for up to one week in an airtight container in the fridge.

Rice and California Walnut Shake

Why not try this recipe? Why not try this recipe?

Ingredients

60g – Walnuts

80g – Brown rice (already cooked)

800ml – Water

Pinch of cinnamon or vanilla

Method

*Blend together all the ingredients and filter them in a fine strainer. It can be kept between five days to a week, in a refrigerated glass bottle.

What would you like to try?

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd