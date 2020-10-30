Would you like to try this vegan falafel recipe today?

Try this easy recipe with a vegan twist. (Source: Meghna's Food Magic/Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh)

For people who have embraced veganism, it can be sometimes tricky to find dishes/recipes that follow vegan norms. While many parts of the country now have options, there is nothing like making your own vegan dish at home from scratch. So if you are looking to try out new dishes, here’s a simple recipe from chef Meghna Kamdar.

Chef Kamdar from Meghna’s Food Magic shared this easy recipe of Falafel Flat Bread.

“Something you may not ever have tried but is a must-try,” she said.

Ingredients

1 cup – Chickpeas, soak overnight

1 – Chopped onion (medium size)

2 – Chopped garlic cloves

Some finely chopped fresh green chillies

Salt, as per taste

Crushed black pepper

1 tsp – Roasted cumin seeds powder

Some coriander powder

½ cup – Gram flour

½ tsp – Baking soda

1 tbsp – Oil (any cooking oil)

2 tbsp – Water

To make hummus

1 cup – Boiled chickpeas with some ginger

1.5 tbsp – Tahini paste

1 – Finely chopped green chilli

2 – Chopped garlic cloves

White sesame seeds (for Tahini paste)

3 tbsp – Curd (2 tbs for Tahini paste)

Some chilli flakes

½ no – Lemon juice

4 tbsp – Water used for boiling chickpeas

1 tbsp – Olive oil (or 1/2 tsp sesame oil)

Salt

For Toppings

Hummus

Chopped cherry tomatoes

Chopped black olives

Some fresh coriander/mint leaves

Cream cheese

Chopped boiled beetroot

Chopped colourful bell peppers

Some sesame seeds(til)

Some chilli flakes

Some roasted cumin seeds(jeera) powder

Salt(to sprinkle)

Method

*Take a chopper/mixer jar, add 1 cup chickpeas, one chopped onion, chopped garlic cloves, finely chopped fresh green chillies, salt, crushed black pepper, roasted cumin seeds powder, coriander powder and grind the mixture coarsely.

*To this, add fresh coriander and grind again to a coarse consistency. Transfer the mixture to a bowl.

*To make bread, mix ½ cup gram flour (or maida), baking soda, oil, water, and rest the mixture for 10-15 minutes.

*Pre-heat oven for 10 mins at 190°.

*Now take a flat baking tray and place a greased baking paper on it.

*Transfer the dough on it and flatten it (thickness should be like a thick parantha)

*Keep the tray in the oven for 25 minutes.

*Now take out the tray from the oven, sides of the bread will get golden-brown colour.

*Flip the bread on the cooling rack and remove baking paper.

*To cook on stove, take a plate, place baking paper on it and make a small thick layer of the mixture.

*Heat up the pan and keep it on a slow flame for five minutes.

*Brush a drop of oil on pan, and place the falafal base on it keeping the baking paper side up.

*Remove the baking paper slowly, cover the lid and cook it on slow flame.

*If the water starts running on the lid, make sure you clean it to avoid making bread soggy.

*Cook the bread for seven-ten minutes until both the sides get golden-brown colour.

*Turn off the stove and keep the bread on a cooling rack for 5-10 minutes.

*Take the bread on chopping board, and cut it into small pieces.

Pro tips

Bread can be stored in the refrigerator for 6-7 days and for 2 days at room temperature. You can also warm in a toaster.

To make hummus

Take 1 cup boiled chickpeas with some ginger, tahini paste (Recipe – dry roast white sesame seeds, add 2 tbsp curd/olive oil churn them in mixie and you will get a nice paste, it will be close to the taste of Tahini paste)

Add 1 finely chopped green chilli and two cloves of garlic, add curd, chilli flakes, lemon juice and water for boiling chickpeas. Now add olive oil and salt and churn it in a mixie for hummus.

For Toppings

*Put some hummus on bread slices

*Add some chopped cherry tomatoes, black olives, cucumber slices, some fresh coriander/mint leaves on it.

*Put some cream cheese on other bread slices along with chopped boiled beetroot, colourful bell peppers

*Add some sesame seeds, jeera powder and chilli flakes on all bread

*You can add toppings as per your choice

*Sprinkle some salt on the top of all Falafel bread and enjoy!

