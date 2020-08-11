Mexican coffee buns to satiate your sweet cravings

Time to make this easy recipe at home. (Source: Raman Okram/Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh) Time to make this easy recipe at home. (Source: Raman Okram/Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh)

We admit that we have a sweet tooth; so desserts are always welcome! But sometimes, the usual dessert options can get a bit monotonous when it comes to satiating one’s sweet cravings. So how about exploring something different? Here is a simple recipe from homegrown chef Raman Okram that we thought you would like to try.

Papparoti or Mexican coffee buns are pillowy soft in texture and topped with coffee and butter filling. They are also known as PappaRoti, coffee buns, roti boy among others.

Would you like to try the easy recipe?

Ingredients

For the dough

Make 5 buns

175g – bread flour/all purpose flour

Salt

1 tbsp – sugar

½ tsp – Instant yeast

55 ml – Water

50 ml – Milk

Toppings

2 tbsp – Instant coffee + 1tbsp water

30g – Butter

30g – Sugar

1 – egg

40g – flour

Method

*In a bowl, add salt, sugar and instant yeast to dry flour. Add milk and water and make a dough. Mix, cover the bowl with a cling film and rest for 15-20 minutes.

*Remove the cling film and add butter. Shape it and cover with cling film again for an hour. Once the dough puffs up, cut five pieces and make roundels.

*Rest the roundels on a baking tray for 15 minutes. Then, put cold butter pieces in each of the roundels and shape them.

*Let two of them remain covered for one hour in one tray. Put the rest in another tray as they puff up.

Meanwhile prepare the topping.

Method for topping

*Take butter and sugar in a bowl, and whisk. Add egg, coffee and flour in measured quantities. Pour the mixture into a piping bag.

*Then add the piped topping over the rested dough.

*Bake for 14-16 minutes at 180-190 degree.

*The gooey Mexican coffee buns are ready!

Would you try them out?

