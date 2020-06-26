Enjoy this easy hummus recipe with your choice of bread

Hummus with olive oil, paprika, lemon and pita bread. (Photo: Getty) Hummus with olive oil, paprika, lemon and pita bread. (Photo: Getty)

A popular middle eastern dish, hummus is essentially a dip or spread made from cooked and grounded chickpeas (garbanzo beans). A rich source of protein, it is also enriched with phosphorous, magnesium and fibre, making it the perfect combination of health and taste! So why not whip up some hummus and enjoy it with your favourite chips, breads or just like that. It is an great option for those who follow a vegetarian or vegan diet.

Ingredients

1 cup – Chickpeas

4-5 – Cloves of garlic

Salt, to taste

8 tbsp – Olive oil

3 tbsp – Lemon juice

4 tbsp – Sesame seeds

Steps

*Rinse the chickpeas and boil them for 10 minutes. This will soften them, and help enhance the texture of the hummus. Transfer to a bowl.

*Meanwhile, finely ground the sesame seeds along with olive oil. Your tahini sauce is ready! (You can skip this step because hummus can be made without tahini sauce too.)

*Now grind the boiled chickpeas along with garlic and lemon juice and olive oil (at least 5-6 tbsp) into a smooth paste.

*Once done, transfer it to a bowl and garnish with some lemon juice and sprinkle some red paprika powder.

*Enjoy it with toasted or pita bread.

