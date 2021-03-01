Here’s why you should try this delicious recipe made with peas today

We are back with yet another easy, delicious, and healthy recipe for you. While we are sure this recipe will impress one and all, it is definitely a double treat for fans of matar or peas.

Dr Dixa Bhavsar, ayurvedic expert, shared an easy recipe from her mother while pointing out why matar or peas is good for you.

Pea is a nutrient-rich legume, which is slightly sweet in taste. “It is rich in vitamins K and C and minerals like manganese. Since it is packed with antioxidants; it also helps build immunity. Pea is also preferred for its high iron content, which you don’t get in every other food. And above all, peas are in the season now, so why not?”

Note: “Peas are dry and cold in nature, so for people suffering from extreme body ache, bloating and constipation, I’d recommend you’ll to have it just once-twice/month,” she highlighted.

Here’s the recipe of peas besan chilla

Ingredients

½ cup – Green peas (fresh or frozen)

¼ cup – Besan

¼ cup – Rice flour

1 fistful of fresh coriander leaves

1 tsp – Spicy green chilies-ginger paste

¼ tsp – Tumeric powder

Salt

Green coriander chutney to serve with chilla

Method

*Coarsely crush green peas with coriander leaves in a chopper. If you are using frozen peas, thaw and then crush them coarsely.

*In a mixing bowl, add both flours, crushed peas-coriander mixture, turmeric powder, green chilies-ginger paste and salt. Add water to make smooth chilla (pancakes) batter.

*Heat and grease tawa lightly with oil. Pour 3-4 tbsp of prepared batter and spread it on the pan.

*Sprinkle little oil. Cook for 2-3 minutes on medium flame till the lower side turns crispy golden brown. Flip and cook other side till it is crispy golden brown. Similarly, prepare all green peas chillas.

*Relish them with green coriander chutney.

