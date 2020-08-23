Easy recipe: Make eggless chocolate chip cake for dessert tonight

Preparation of a choco-chip cake. (Photo: Getty)

Who doesn’t love choco-chips and while we have them for cookies, it only gets better when it is in the form of a cake. If you have your loved one’s birthday coming up or just celebrating a small milestone or a win, give this recipe by Youtuber Shivesh Bhatia a shot. We are sure you are going to love every bit of it.

Ingredients

1/2 tsp baking soda

285 g of dahi

150 g of caster sugar

1/2 cup of vegetable oil

1.5 cups of all-purpose flour

1 tsp of baking powder

1 tsp of vanilla extract

1/2 cup of choco-chips

For the chocolate glaze

2 cup roughly chopped dark chocolate

1 tbsp of vegetable oil

Steps

*In a bowl begin by adding a cup of yoghurt or dahi and to it add half a teaspoon of baking soda. Mix it well and keep it aside or approximately 5 minutes, you will notice air bubbles forming in the yoghurt.

*In a separate bowl, add 1.5 cups of all-purpose flour and add 1 teaspoon of baking powder. Mix it well and set it aside as well.

*In a large glass bowl, it is time to add 3/4 cup of superfine caster sugar along with 1/2 cup of vegetable oil. To this also add 1 teaspoon of vanilla extract. Whisk it nicely for 2 minutes and then add the yoghurt and whisk it enough so that there aren’t any lumps and you have a smooth mixture at hand.

*Time to add the dry ingredients, add the all-purpose flour mixture to the wet ingredients and using the spatula gently mix everything.

*Add half a cup of chocolate chips and mix it gently. Take a cake tin and generously cover it with butter and line it with parchment sheet.

*Pour the batter and bake it in a pre-heated oven at180 degree celsius for 30-45 minutes.

*On to garnishing, it is time to make the chocolate glaze. Roughly chop the dark chocolate and set a pan with a cup of water on medium flame. Next place a heatproof bowl into the pan, this step results in a double boiler. This method doesn’t let the chocolate burn.

*Add the roughly chopped dark chocolate to the heatproof bowl and stir it while it continues to melt. Add 1/2 teaspoon of vegetable oil and continue to stir it. Turn off the heat and keep it aside.

*Take out the cake from the oven and let it cool down. Once it has, pour the glaze on the cake and enjoy!

