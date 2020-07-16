Easy recipe: Make cream cheese chicken sandwich for breakfast today

Will you try this recipe? (Photo: Getty) Will you try this recipe? (Photo: Getty)

We all love to munch on sandwiches, whether it is for breakfast or to satiate those midnight cravings. And if it is a chicken sandwich, things suddenly become so much better! If you too have been craving a good chicken sandwich, you are at the right place. Take a look at this easy recipe and try your hands at it today. We are sure the cream cheese is going to steal your heart!

Ingredients

Chicken filling 400 g – Boneless chicken

g – Boneless chicken 3 tbsp – Vegetable oil

tbsp – Vegetable oil ½ c up – O nion (thinly sliced)

– O 225 g – cream cheese (you can make it at home with this recipe too)

3 – Chopped green chillies

½ tsp – Cumin powder

½ tsp – Coriander powder

2 tbsp – Ginger and garlic (finely grated)

½ tsp – Salt

3 tbsp – Fresh coriander

¼ tsp – Black pepper

8 – Slices of bread

Steps

*Place a thick-based pan on medium heat and add 3 tbsp vegetable oil. As it heats up a little, add ½ cup thinly sliced onion and saute until translucent.

*Next, add finely grated garlic and ginger along with chopped green chillies. Give it a good stir and add finely sliced boneless chicken pieces. Cook for about 5 minutes.

*Add salt and pepper to taste along with coriander and cumin powder as per the measurements mentioned above. Give it a mix and cover with lid. Cook for 5 minutes on medium-low heat.

*Turn off the heat and transfer the chicken mixture to a bowl and let it cool down. Now add cream cheese to it and mix well. Garnish with chopped coriander leaves.

*Spread a spoonful of mixture on the bread and add more cream cheese if you like it creamier. Cover with another slice. * You can also add chili oil or oregano on your bread. Enjoy!

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd