Thursday, July 16, 2020
COVID19

Easy recipe: Make cream cheese chicken sandwich for breakfast today

We all love sandwiches but is there anything like a fresh and juicy chicken sandwich filled with cream cheese?

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Published: July 16, 2020 10:00:22 am
Will you try this recipe? (Photo: Getty)

We all love to munch on sandwiches, whether it is for breakfast or to satiate those midnight cravings. And if it is a chicken sandwich, things suddenly become so much better! If you too have been craving a good chicken sandwich, you are at the right place. Take a look at this easy recipe and try your hands at it today. We are sure the cream cheese is going to steal your heart!

Ingredients

Chicken filling

  • 400 g – Boneless chicken
  • 3 tbsp – Vegetable oil
  • ½ cup – Onion (thinly sliced)
  • 225 g – cream cheese (you can make it at home with this recipe too)
  • 3 – Chopped green chillies
  • ½ tsp – Cumin powder
  • ½ tsp – Coriander powder
  • 2 tbsp – Ginger and garlic (finely grated)
  • ½ tsp – Salt
  • 3 tbsp – Fresh coriander
  • ¼ tsp – Black pepper
  • 8 – Slices of bread
Steps

*Place a thick-based pan on medium heat and add 3 tbsp vegetable oil. As it heats up a little, add ½ cup thinly sliced onion and saute until translucent.

*Next, add finely grated garlic and ginger along with chopped green chillies. Give it a good stir and add finely sliced boneless chicken pieces. Cook for about 5 minutes.

*Add salt and pepper to taste along with coriander and cumin powder as per the measurements mentioned above. Give it a mix and cover with lid. Cook for 5 minutes on medium-low heat.

*Turn off the heat and transfer the chicken mixture to a bowl and let it cool down. Now add cream cheese to it and mix well. Garnish with chopped coriander leaves.

*Spread a spoonful of mixture on the bread and add more cream cheese if you like it creamier. Cover with another slice.

* You can also add chili oil or oregano on your bread. Enjoy!

