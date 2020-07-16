Easy recipe: Make cream cheese chicken sandwich for breakfast today

We all love to munch on sandwiches, whether it is for breakfast or to satiate those midnight cravings. And if it is a chicken sandwich, things suddenly become so much better! If you too have been craving a good chicken sandwich, you are at the right place. Take a look at this easy recipe and try your hands at it today. We are sure the cream cheese is going to steal your heart!
Ingredients
Chicken filling
- 400 g – Boneless chicken
- 3 tbsp – Vegetable oil
- ½ cup – Onion (thinly sliced)
- 225 g – cream cheese (you can make it at home with this recipe too)
- 3 – Chopped green chillies
- ½ tsp – Cumin powder
- ½ tsp – Coriander powder
- 2 tbsp – Ginger and garlic (finely grated)
- ½ tsp – Salt
- 3 tbsp – Fresh coriander
- ¼ tsp – Black pepper
- 8 – Slices of bread
Steps
*Place a thick-based pan on medium heat and add 3 tbsp vegetable oil. As it heats up a little, add ½ cup thinly sliced onion and saute until translucent.
*Next, add finely grated garlic and ginger along with chopped green chillies. Give it a good stir and add finely sliced boneless chicken pieces. Cook for about 5 minutes.
*Add salt and pepper to taste along with coriander and cumin powder as per the measurements mentioned above. Give it a mix and cover with lid. Cook for 5 minutes on medium-low heat.
*Turn off the heat and transfer the chicken mixture to a bowl and let it cool down. Now add cream cheese to it and mix well. Garnish with chopped coriander leaves.
*Spread a spoonful of mixture on the bread and add more cream cheese if you like it creamier. Cover with another slice.
* You can also add chili oil or oregano on your bread. Enjoy!
