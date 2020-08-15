Easy recipe: How about banana oatmeal cookies with just three ingredients?

Homemade low-calorie banana cookies with oatmeal. (Photo: Getty) Homemade low-calorie banana cookies with oatmeal. (Photo: Getty)

If losing weight or leading a healthy life has been on your to-do list or your major goal for this year, we are sure you would want to achieve that by eating right and exercising diligently.

However, if your reality includes you binge-watching shows and snacking then it is time you replace regular unhealthy snacks with banana oatmeal cookies. Rich in fibre and potassium, coupled with the right amount of sweetness, you won’t be able to get enough of it. Take a look at the recipe below.

Ingredients

2 medium-sized – Bananas

1 cup – Oats

1/2 cup – Nuts and raisins

Steps

*Chop the bananas roughly into pieces and mash them using the back of the fork in a glass bowl.

*Next, add a cup of oats into the glass bowl and mix it nicely so that it is all combined. You can go for any variant of oats, whether it is rolled oats or quick oats. Do what works best for you.

*Now let it sit for 20 minutes. This will help the oats absorb the banana juice so that they don’t turn out dry in texture. Once done, add half a cup of nuts and raisins or you can use choco chips.

*Mix it well and you can also add a pinch of sea salt or vanilla essence to give it a distinct flavour.

*Take a cooking tray and cover it with a baking sheet. Now place each scoop of the mixture by flattening it slightly making sure each is placed at a little distance from the other scoop throughout the tray.

*Now place it in the oven at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for about 15 minutes. Once cool, store them in a jar or enjoy eating with your cappuccino or cold brew.

*Make sure you consume these cookies within a week.

