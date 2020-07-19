Easy recipe: Here’s how you can make caramel sauce at home

liquid caramel is poured into a gravy boat. (Photo: Getty) liquid caramel is poured into a gravy boat. (Photo: Getty)

Caramel is a dark orange sweet product used for flavouring various desserts such as ice-creams, custards and even popcorn (check out the recipe for caramel popcorn here).

Caramel is formed by heating various kinds of sugar slowly. In the process, the molecules of sugar break down to become darker in colour with a rich nutty flavour. If you have been wanting to try your hands at making caramel sauce, then you are in the right place. Check out this easy recipe by Youtube channel, Bake With Shivesh as he gives out tips on how to nail the perfect caramel sauce.

READ| Here’s how you can make ganache easily for your cakes

READ| Have you tried watermelon halwa? Check out the recipe

Ingredients

1 cup of granulated sugar

3/4 cup of fresh cream

2 tablespoons of butter

1/3 cup of water

READ| Try a cup of this coffee mug cake; here’s the recipe

Steps

*Make sure you have a heavy bottom pan to make the caramel sauce, this will help the sugar to not burn quickly.

*Spread the sugar evenly on your heavy bottom pan and then pour 1/3 cup of water. This helps the sugar to cook evenly.

*Now let it cook on low heat, there is no need to stir the contents in the pan. All you have to do is tilt your pan slightly from side-to-side once in a while.

*Keep watching the change in colour, you will notice that the colour of the sugar changes. The best way to check if your caramel is of slight brown colour is by transferring a little on to a white plate.

*Now, is the time to add fresh cream. Ensure that the cream is warm before you go on to add it. Once you begin adding, maintain a safe distance since your caramel will bubble aggressively.

*Keep stirring until the mixture calms down on low-medium heat. Now, add two tablespoons of butter, this really helps enhance the flavour of the sauce.

*Turn off the heat and transfer it to a glass jar. If you want a thicker version of caramel sauce then make sure you add less cream and it cook it for a longer period of time.

*You can store this sauce for a good two weeks in your refrigerator. You can use it to do numerous things like use it as a cupcake filling or decorate cakes or drizzle it over your cheesecake and brownies.

Note: Remember, however, that over a period of time caramel sauce will thicken and become way stickier than it used to be when you keep it in the fridge. The reason for this to happen is because the butter and cream become firm. Thus, before you go on to use it, microwave the sauce for a few seconds.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd