Easy recipe: Give a shot to this Indian-style makhani pasta

While we enjoy the West’s burgers and pizzas, they enjoy our dosas and butter chicken too. But, have you ever tried to combine the best of both worlds? Like the tangy and salty taste of makhani with boiled creamy pasta. Aren’t you hungry already? If yes, you are in just the place. Try this easy Indo-western makhani pasta. We are sure you will enjoy it thoroughly! Take a look at the recipe below.

Ingredients

Jeera

Salt to taste

Red chilli powder

Garam masala

Vegetable oil/ olive oil

2 onions

4 cloves of garlic

2 tbsp of butter

1 tbsp of cornflour powder

1/2 cup of milk

2 tomatoes

1/2 cup of cashew nuts

Steps

*In a flat pan, pour some oil and sprinkle half a teaspoon of jeera. Allow it to splatter and meanwhile, boil the pasta.

*Add 1/2 cup of cashew nuts, chopped tomatoes and onions along with garlic to the oil with jeera. Add half a cup of water and stir it once in a while it is frying for a good 5 minutes.

*Don’t forget to add half a teaspoon each of salt, red chilli powder and garam masala. Grind all these ingredients for turning it into a paste.

*Transfer the paste to a bowl and on a separate pan, add 2 tablespoons of butter along with a tablespoon of cornflour powder and stir it. Add 1/2 cup of milk to this and allow it to thicken a bit and add the paste made from onions and tomatoes. Mix it well and add the boiled pasta.

*Give it a good stir and let it simmer so that the pasta soaks in the sauce. Garnish it with chopped coriander, grated cheese or mint mayonnaise. Enjoy!

