Easy recipe: Enjoy vanilla sponge cake with your coffee and tea

How about some homemade vanilla sponge cake? (Photo: Getty) How about some homemade vanilla sponge cake? (Photo: Getty)

Sponge cakes are the best! Not only do they work perfectly for all occasions, they are easy to bake and require less ingredients, too. So if you want to make your weekend tea sessions come alive, you are at the right place. Plus, if you love vanilla, you have to give this recipe a shot.

Take a look at it below:

Ingredients

1 tsp – Vanilla essence

1 tsp – Baking powder

½ tsp – Baking soda

1 cup – Yoghurt

½ cup – Vegetable oil

½ cup – Walnuts (crushed)

1.5 cups – All-purpose flour

¾ cup – Castor sugar

Steps

*Set your cake tin with parchment sheet, and pre-heat your oven to 180 degree Celsius.

*Next, in a glass bowl mix the dry ingredients and keep aside.

*In a small bowl, whisk a pinch of baking powder and yoghurt and set it aside, covered with a lid. Allow it to foam slightly.

*Now mix castor sugar and oil until nicely combined. Add this to the yoghurt and baking powder mix.

*Finally, add vanilla extract and the dry ingredients to the mixture and fold using a spatula until there are no lumps.

*Add chopped walnut for a crunchy flavour. Finally, bake at 180 degree Celsius for 40 minutes or until a knife inserted in the centre comes out clean.

*You can make it gooier with a layer of cream cheese or chocolate ganache. In fact, if you decorate freshly chopped fruits and you will have a fruit gateau right there.

Here are other easy quarantine snacks you can try

Try a cup of this coffee mug cake; here’s the recipe

Craving pizza? Here’s how you can make it in a mug

Tonight, try this two-minute choco lava cake in a mug recipe

Love chocolate chip cookies? Make them in a mug

You can make a dhokla in a mug; here’s how

Would you like to try it?

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd