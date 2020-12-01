Diabetes-friendly recipe: This gluten-free preparation is perfect to kickstart your day

Would you like to kickstart your day with this filling and healthy dish? (Source: ArchanasKitchen/Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh)

One needs to be extra careful with their dietary habits if diagnosed with lifestyle diseases like diabetes. To keep the blood sugar levels in check, it is important to keep a tab on one’s diet and include wholesome nutrition options in the daily meal plan. So if you have been looking for such options, we have Archana Doshi from ArchanasKitchen sharing an easy, protein-rich and diabetic-friendly Ragi Drumstick Leaves Adai recipe for a wholesome breakfast. It can be served along with chutney for a complete treat.

Adai, a part of Chettinad cuisine, is made using a combination of dal, millet, rice and vegetables, said Doshi.

“There is no soaking, grinding or fermentation involved for this recipe. For those busy mornings, when you want to eat healthy and wholesome breakfast, this recipe is a life saviour. With a little preparation done the previous night, the Ragi Drumstick Leaves Adai can be prepared under 10 minutes. This recipe is gluten-free and diabetic-friendly and can be even served as a mid-day snack,” she said.

Moringa or drumstick leaves help lower blood sugar levels and also helps sleep better.

Ingredients

1 cup – Ragi flour

1 cup – Drumstick leaves, chopped

1 – Onion, chopped

3 – Green chillies

1 tsp – Cumin seeds

1 tbsp – Sunflower oil

Salt, to taste

Lukewarm water, as needed

Method

*First, clean and finely chop the drumstick leaves and keep aside.

*Place a pan on medium heat and add one teaspoon oil to it. Once the oil is hot, add cumin seeds and allow them to crackle. Once they crackle, add the finely chopped onions, green chilies and saute till the onions turn transparent. Do not brown the onions. At this stage, add the chopped drumstick leaves.

*Saute the drumstick leaves on low heat till the raw aroma from the leaves goes away and they are cooked through. This would take about five to seven minutes. If the drumstick leaves are not cooked well, the adai may taste bitter when cooked. Once the drumstick leaves are cooked well, turn off the heat and let the mixture cool down.

*Meanwhile, place a saucepan and add two cups of water to it. Bring it to boil and add some salt.

*Take 1 cup ragi flour in a bowl. Add the cooked drumstick leaves mixture and mix well. Gradually add boiling water to the ragi mixture and keep mixing with a wooden spatula. Make sure no lumps are formed. Once it is mixed well, carefully knead the dough with hands. The dough should be soft and sticky. If the dough is too dry, the adai will break while flattening it and will also become hard on cooking.

*Place a cast-iron skillet/tawa on medium heat.

*Make a lemon-sized ball of the ragi mixture, one at a time. Keep rest of the dough covered with a wet cloth. Flatten the ball on banana leaf into the desired size. Carefully lift the banana leaf and place it on hot tawa, and slowly peel it away from the adai. Let the adai cook on one side fully. Then flip it to cook the other side. Drizzle little oil on both sides. Let the adai become crisp from both sides.

*Once the adai is cooked and is crispy on both the sides, place the adai in a serving plate and enjoy.

