Add some flavour to your day with these tempting recipes

Its midweek and the countdown to the weekend has already begun! So why not sprinkle some interesting flavours and add to the excitement. To make the rest of the week enjoyable for you, we have curated a mix of recipes that you can savour with your loved ones.

Try them and let us know which ones you liked. Bon appetit!

Chinese Style Corn Curd by Chef Ananya Banerjee

Ingredients

400g – Cream style sweet corn

1 cup – Corn flour

1/2 tsp – White pepper powder

1 stalk – Spring onion green (chopped)

Oil (for deep frying)

Salt (to taste)

Method

*Heat a pan. Mix together sweet corn, corn flour, salt, white pepper powder and add to the pan. Cook on high heat for five minutes or till the mixture thickens.

*Add spring onion greens and mix well. Remove from heat.

*Grease a plate with oil and sprinkle with some corn flour, spread the sweet corn mixture on it, smoothing the surface. Set aside to cool.

*Cut out square or diamond shaped pieces and dust with some cornflour.

*Deep fry the pieces till golden and serve.

Mint Coffee by Bhavya Verma, assistant manager – F&B, Courtyard by Marriott Bengaluru

Ingredients:

1 cup – Strong freshly brewed black coffee

5-8 – Mint sprigs

5-10g – Sugar (to taste)

60ml – Milk

3-5 – Ice cubes

Method

*Muddle the mint and sugar in a shaker.

*Add ice, coffee and milk.

*Shake lightly to combine the ingredients

*Garnish with fresh mint and serve

Mediterranean Salad by Frank Gueizelar, executive chef, on board Karnika, Jalesh Cruises

Ingredients

20 – Medium cherry tomatoes

2 – English cucumbers

½ – Green bell pepper (diced)

½ – Red bell pepper (diced)

½ – Yellow bell pepper (diced)

1 – Red onion (cut lengthwise)

Greek pitted Kalamata olives (handful)

Green olives (handful)

1 – Romaine heart

1 – Red lead heart

Salt (a pinch)

4 tbsp – Extra virgin olive oil

2 tbsp – Red wine vinegar

Greek feta (crumbles)

½ tbsp – Dried oregano

Method

*Cut the cherry tomatoes into wedges or large chunks.

*Cut the partially peeled cucumber in half length-wise, and then slice into thick halves. Cut the red onion in half and thinly slice into half-moons.

*Place everything in a large salad bowl. Season very lightly with salt (just a pinch). Pour the olive oil and red wine vinegar.

*Give everything a very gentle toss to mix; do not over mix. Plate as shown in picture.