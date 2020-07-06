Whip up a delicious dinner with this easy recipe

Check out this easy recipe for a hearty meal time. (Source: Gauri Pradhan/Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh) Check out this easy recipe for a hearty meal time. (Source: Gauri Pradhan/Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh)

Want to end your day on a delicious note? So why not plan a surprise for your family with a special dish tonight? If you are wondering what to cook, we have you covered. Take some quick dinner inspiration from actor Gauri Pradhan who has been spending quality time with her family during the lockdown, and also sharing interesting tidbits from her life on her social media.

Check out her post below in which she shared a picture of tempting chicken stroganoff with rice.

A quick dinner for a weekday night, chicken stroganoff makes for a delicious dinner. The creamy mushroom gravy dish is ready in no time, and goes perfectly well with rice, pasta or even noodles.

If you want to make it tonight, here is a quick recipe from chef Sanjeev Kapoor that you wouldn’t want to miss.

Ingredients

500g – Chicken breast

10 – Button mushrooms, medium

2 tbsp – Butter

2 – Onion

1 tbsp – Tomato puree

1 tbsp – Mustard powder

½ cup – White wine

3 tbsp – Oil

Salt, to taste

½ tsp – Black pepper powder

1 cup – Sour cream

1 tsp – Paprika powder

Method

*Melt butter in a pan; add mushrooms, onions and sauté for five minutes.

*Mix tomato puree, mustard powder and white wine. Now add this mixture to the mushrooms and onions and cook for five minutes.

*In a separate pan, heat oil, add the chicken strips (cut the breast as strips) and sauté for two minutes stirring constantly till evenly browned.

*Add salt and black pepper powder. Add the onion-mushroom mixture, stir and cook for another two minutes. Add sour cream and paprika and cook on low heat for a few minutes.

*Serve hot.

Are you cooking it tonight?

