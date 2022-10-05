For lunch, try this ‘very different take on a simple raita’ (recipe inside)

During Navratri, many people observe a fast and relish different fast-special recipes. The nine-day fasting period may be over, with Vijaya Dashami being celebrated today, but that does not mean you can indulge in vrat-special preparations.
As such, if you are in the mood for one such recipe today, Chef Meghna Kamdar has the perfect one for you. Sharing the recipe on Instagram, she wrote: “Vrat ka aloo peanut raita – a very different take on a simple raita with aloo mixed, and crunch given by peanuts and pomegranate.”
Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price
Take a look.
View this post on Instagram
Ingredients
½ tsp – Ghee
Cumin, ginger, green chilli
2 – Medium sized boiled potatoes
Add sendha salt
Fresh coriander leaves
Pomegranates
2 cups – Curd
2-3 tsp – Roasted peanuts, coarsely ground
Method
*In a pan, take ½ tsp ghee
*Add cumin, ginger, and green chilli
*Add two medium sized boiled potatoes
*Add sendha namak
*Mix everything together nicely and cook till potatoes become crispy
*Now take two cups of curd, and add sendha namak, roasted cumin seed powder, and cooked potatoes
*Add some pomegranate (You can use apple or grapes too)
*Some fresh coriander and
*2-3 tbs roasted peanuts (coarsely grind)
“Enjoy with upvas ka paratha, rice, or tikki,” shared Kamdar.
📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!