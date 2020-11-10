scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, November 10, 2020
Bihar polls

Toss up this quick salad for a light dinner tonight

Light dinners can be comforting. If you are looking for such a recipe, you are in the right place

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | November 10, 2020 8:50:10 pm
easy recipe, salad recipe, light dinner recipes, anahita dhondy recipes, evening snacks, salads, thai cucumber salad, indianexpress.com, indianexpress,Make this easy, tasty recipe tonight. Here's how. (Source: Anahita Dhondy/Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh)

Is today one of those days when you just don’t feel like entering the kitchen? Worry not! We are here with an easy yet delicious solution (read: recipe) for you. If you love salads, you must check out this recipe that chef Anahita Dhondy recently shared.

“Perfect for easy evenings at home, looks fancy and tastes delicious,” she said.

And we completely agree!

Thai Cucumber salad

View this post on Instagram

Thai Cucumber salad 🥗 Perfect for easy evenings at home, looks fancy and tastes delicious. First course for our Festive Edit with @therosebucklife ✨ I love how sparkly and beautiful it looks! I'll be sharing something everyday from out really beautiful and fancy shoot ! Putting the recipe here: Cucumbers 3 Cut and make holes with a small cap For the dressing: chillies 2 (red better otherwise green) Extra virgin olive oil 2tbsp Honey 2tbsp Soy sauce 1/2tsp Any vinegar 1/2tbsp Salt and pepper to taste Fresh mint Fresh coriander Toasted peanuts – a handful Method: 1. Wash and cut the cucumber. 2. Whisk everything for the dressing. 3. Pour the dressing and mix. 4. Top with crushed peanuts. 5. Mix everything and serve chilled Happy cooking, happy eating and it's easy to make anytime! #easypeasy #thaicucumbersalad #fancy #athomewithchefanahita #chefanahita #chefslife #festive #diwalispecial #tablelayout

A post shared by Anahita Dhondy Bhandari (@anahitadhondy) on

Ingredients

3 – Cucumbers

For dressing

2 – Red chillies
2 tbsp – Extra virgin olive oil
2 tbsp – Honey
½ tsp – Soy sauce
½ tbsp – Any vinegar
Salt and pepper to taste
Fresh mint
Fresh coriander
Handful of toasted peanuts

ALSO READ | 5 vegetarian recipes that are healthy and light

Method

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

*Wash and cut the cucumbers and make holes in them with a small cap.
*Whisk everything together to make the dressing.
*Pour the dressing and mix.
*Top with crushed peanuts.
*Mix everything and serve chilled.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | FacebookIE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

National Gallery of Modern Art, National Gallery of Modern Art reopens, National Gallery of Modern Art opens again, National Gallery of Modern Art in New Delhi, National Gallery of Modern Art opening, pandemic, National Gallery of Modern Art welcomes visitors, Indian Express news
The National Gallery of Modern Art welcomes visitors after prolonged lockdown; see pictures

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Nov 10: Latest News

Advertisement