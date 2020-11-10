Toss up this quick salad for a light dinner tonight

Make this easy, tasty recipe tonight. Here's how. (Source: Anahita Dhondy/Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh)

Is today one of those days when you just don’t feel like entering the kitchen? Worry not! We are here with an easy yet delicious solution (read: recipe) for you. If you love salads, you must check out this recipe that chef Anahita Dhondy recently shared.

“Perfect for easy evenings at home, looks fancy and tastes delicious,” she said.

And we completely agree!

Thai Cucumber salad

Ingredients

3 – Cucumbers

For dressing

2 – Red chillies

2 tbsp – Extra virgin olive oil

2 tbsp – Honey

½ tsp – Soy sauce

½ tbsp – Any vinegar

Salt and pepper to taste

Fresh mint

Fresh coriander

Handful of toasted peanuts

Method

*Wash and cut the cucumbers and make holes in them with a small cap.

*Whisk everything together to make the dressing.

*Pour the dressing and mix.

*Top with crushed peanuts.

*Mix everything and serve chilled.

