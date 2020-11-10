Toss up this quick salad for a light dinner tonight

Is today one of those days when you just don’t feel like entering the kitchen? Worry not! We are here with an easy yet delicious solution (read: recipe) for you. If you love salads, you must check out this recipe that chef Anahita Dhondy recently shared.
“Perfect for easy evenings at home, looks fancy and tastes delicious,” she said.
And we completely agree!
Thai Cucumber salad
View this post on Instagram
Thai Cucumber salad 🥗 Perfect for easy evenings at home, looks fancy and tastes delicious. First course for our Festive Edit with @therosebucklife ✨ I love how sparkly and beautiful it looks! I'll be sharing something everyday from out really beautiful and fancy shoot ! Putting the recipe here: Cucumbers 3 Cut and make holes with a small cap For the dressing: chillies 2 (red better otherwise green) Extra virgin olive oil 2tbsp Honey 2tbsp Soy sauce 1/2tsp Any vinegar 1/2tbsp Salt and pepper to taste Fresh mint Fresh coriander Toasted peanuts – a handful Method: 1. Wash and cut the cucumber. 2. Whisk everything for the dressing. 3. Pour the dressing and mix. 4. Top with crushed peanuts. 5. Mix everything and serve chilled Happy cooking, happy eating and it's easy to make anytime! #easypeasy #thaicucumbersalad #fancy #athomewithchefanahita #chefanahita #chefslife #festive #diwalispecial #tablelayout
Ingredients
3 – Cucumbers
For dressing
2 – Red chillies
2 tbsp – Extra virgin olive oil
2 tbsp – Honey
½ tsp – Soy sauce
½ tbsp – Any vinegar
Salt and pepper to taste
Fresh mint
Fresh coriander
Handful of toasted peanuts
ALSO READ | 5 vegetarian recipes that are healthy and light
Method
*Wash and cut the cucumbers and make holes in them with a small cap.
*Whisk everything together to make the dressing.
*Pour the dressing and mix.
*Top with crushed peanuts.
*Mix everything and serve chilled.
For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.