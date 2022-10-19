Tonight, try this protein-packed paneer roll for dinner (recipe inside)

Yes, we know that it can be extremely challenging to think of and prepare an easy, nutritious meal every day, especially after a hectic day at work. Having said that, ordering food from outside, especially on a daily basis, should really not be on your list. So here we are with a solution — especially for those who are fond of experimenting in the kitchen. Today, we have the perfect protein-filled recipe (with a twist) for you.

All thanks to nutritionist Lovneet Batra who shared the recipe for Paneer Pesto Roll that can be made in a jiffy. “Finding new twists for regular recipes seems like a challenging task. So, go for this easy-to-make paneer pesto roll, loaded with protein that will surely keep your health as happy as your taste buds!” she wrote on Instagram. Here’s how to make it.

Ingredients

For the chapati

1 cup – Whole wheat flour

Pinch of salt

For the filling

1 cup – Fresh paneer (cottage cheese)

1 – Small tomato

1 – Small capsicum

1 – Small onion

1 tsp – White cumin

1 tsp – Red chilli powder

½ tsp – Turmeric powder

1 tsp – Coriander powder

2 tbsp – Pesto paste

½- Onion, sliced breadthwise

1 tbsp – Oil

Chopped coriander

Salt and pepper to taste

Method

For the roll

*Knead whole wheat flour with a pinch of salt to make the dough by adding water.

*Cover the dough and keep it aside.

*Knead again and roll out each small dough ball to make the thinnest chapati, like a wrap.

For filling

*Chop paneer, capsicum, and tomato into chunks or cubes. Keep aside.

*Take a pan, add oil, and heat on low flame. Add cumin seeds, sliced onion and sauté for a while.

*Now add capsicum, paneer and slightly sauté.

*Add all the spices and cook it for a while.

*Lastly, turn off the heat, and add pesto paste to it. Mix well.

*Finally, garnish with chopped coriander.

– Divide the filling according to the thin wraps.

– Add the filling in the chapati and roll.

– Cut it into pieces and serve with mint coriander chutney.

Would you try it today?

