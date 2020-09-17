Celebrate Mahalaya with these protein-packed desserts

Count on these easy dessert recipes. (Source: Rishubh Satiya/Plix; designed by Gargi Singh)

The season of festivities has finally started with Mahalaya, which is being celebrated on September 17. Even though festivals have become a low-key affair this year in the wake of Covid-19, do not let that dampen your spirits. And we have the perfect remedy for the same. How about indulging in some mouth-watering desserts which are packed with the goodness of health? While a healthy dessert still merely remains an oxymoron to most people, it may not be so anymore if you pay close attention to the ingredients, shares Rishubh Satiya, founder and CEO, Plix.

Below, he shares some delectable recipes packed with the goodness of protein that can be easily prepared at home.

Vanilla Powder Gajar Halwa

For 3 servings you will need:

Ingredients

2.5 cups – Grated long carrots

2 tbsp – Each of chopped pistachios, cashews, almonds

2tbsp – Vanilla banana plant protein powder

3-4 – Cardamom cloves, opened.

½ cup – Stevia

1 cup – Almond milk

3tbsp – Coconut oil or cooking oil

Method

*Place a pan on medium heat, add oil and lightly fry grated carrots for a few minutes.

*Then slowly add almond milk and mix well and cook again on low heat till the mixture thickens. Add in the stevia, cardamom seeds and vanilla banana protein powder.

*Keep cooking until the mixture thickens, taste check the halwa’s sweetness, add more stevia if required.

*Once done, then add into a bowl and top it with the chopped pistachios, cashews and almonds.

*Your Vanilla Powder Gajar halwa is ready. Eat it hot or cold, tastes good both ways.

Mangolicious Kheer

For 5 servings you will need:

Ingredients

1 cup – Vermicelli (sevai)

2 tbsp – Coconut oil

4 cups – Almond milk

½ cup – Mango plant protein powder

½ tbsp – Lightly crushed cardamom seeds

4 tbsp – Chopped almonds

2 tbsp – Raisins

½ cup – Stevia or sugar

5-6 – Saffron strands

Method

*In a pan on low heat, add coconut oil, vermicelli and fry it lightly till it becomes golden brown. Remove and set aside.

*Then add almond milk, cardamom and mango plant protein powder and simmer.

*Slowly add the vermicelli, almonds and raisins and simmer again. Check sweetness and adjust accordingly. Once cooked well, put it in a serving bowl and allow it to cool down. Top it with saffron, and your Mangolicious Kheer is ready to eat.

Nutty Choco Ladoo

For 8-10 ladoos you will need:

Ingredients

1 cup – Peanuts

1 cup – Almonds

1 cup – Deseeded dates

½ cup – Raw chocolate plant protein powder

½ cup – Coconut or almond milk

3-4 tbsp – Stevia or as per taste

2 tbsp – Finely cut pistachios

Method

*In a grinder, finely grind the peanuts and almonds and set aside in a mixing bowl.

*Then grind the deseeded dates to make a sticky paste. Add that into the powdered nuts, and mix well.

*Once mixed, add in the raw chocolate plant protein powder, stevia and coconut/almond milk to make a thick paste, you can add more or less as per requirement.

*Once done, make them into ladoos, and to garnish roll them in the pistachios.

*Serve them immediately or store in an airtight container.

