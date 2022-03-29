Add more flavours to your dosa with this easy potato masala recipe

Dosa is a popular South Indian delicacy – enjoyed both crispy and soft, piping hot, with accompaniments such as sambar and coconut chutney. Made from a fermented batter that typically consists of rice and pulses, these thin pancakes are usually made on cast iron tawa and can be had for breakfast, lunch or dinner.

Dosas also come in many varieties, with myriad fillings. But, nothing beats the delicious masala dosa with potato filling.

As such, if you want to experiment with your breakfast today, without compromising on taste and authenticity, you’ve come to the right place. Food blogger Uma Raghuraman took to Instagram to share an easy recipe for a delicious potato filling for masala dosas.

Take a look at the post here-

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Uma Raghuraman (@masterchefmom)

Uma also shared a chef’s tip; she said, “Add ¼ cup water to the slightly fried onions for them to soften and then add potatoes.”

Take a look at the detailed recipe to make potato filling for masala dosas-

Ingredients

½ kg potatoes ( boiled and mashed roughly)

1 large onion ( thinly sliced)

3-4 green chillies ( chopped)

½” ginger ( grated)

¼ tsp turmeric powder

Pinch of asafoetida (optional)

Salt to taste

For tempering:

2 tsp oil

1 tsp chana dal

5-6 cashew nuts

1 sprig curry leaves

Method

*In a kadhai or a pan, heat 2 teaspoons of mustard or refined oil. Wait for it to get heated up.

*To the hot oil, add the chana daal, cashew nuts, curry leaves and fry for a minute.

*Next, add the onions, green chillies, ginger, turmeric powder, asafoetida and salt to taste.

*Let it lightly fry for a few minutes before adding water and the smashed potatoes to the kadhai. Mix well and cook for a few minutes.

*To garnish, add freshly chopped coriander leaves and serve in a hot and crispy masala dosa.

