Monday, March 29, 2021
Count on this one special sauce to spice up all your meals; recipe inside

From pizza to rice, this healthy sauce base is a great accompaniment to your meals

March 29, 2021 11:20:30 pm
Make a handy ingredient for all your meals.

For many, the lesser the ingredients, the better one enjoys the process of cooking. If you are one who likes to include as much variety in their daily diet but requires a one-pot ingredient for all your meals, from rice to pizza and burgers, you are at the right place. Nutritionist Pooja Makhija recently shared a simple recipe that we thought would make for a lip-smacking base — chermoula sauce — to all your dishes including chicken, scrambled eggs, rice, quinoa, etc.

“It tastes delicious every time. And just changes the usual dish around to a new one,” said Makhija.

How to make the Chermoula sauce

Ingredients

Paprika powder
Coriander powder
Cumin powder
Cilantro
Parsley
Garlic, chopped
Lime juice
Salt
Olive oil
Green chillies

Method

*Roast the spices for a minute.
*Add to a food processor.
*Add cilantro, parsley, garlic, lime juice, salt, olive oil and green chillies.
*Blend the ingredients.

Delicious, healthy sauce is ready.

