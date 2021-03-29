Count on this one special sauce to spice up all your meals; recipe inside

March 29, 2021 11:20:30 pm
For many, the lesser the ingredients, the better one enjoys the process of cooking. If you are one who likes to include as much variety in their daily diet but requires a one-pot ingredient for all your meals, from rice to pizza and burgers, you are at the right place. Nutritionist Pooja Makhija recently shared a simple recipe that we thought would make for a lip-smacking base — chermoula sauce — to all your dishes including chicken, scrambled eggs, rice, quinoa, etc.
“It tastes delicious every time. And just changes the usual dish around to a new one,” said Makhija.
How to make the Chermoula sauce
Ingredients
Paprika powder
Coriander powder
Cumin powder
Cilantro
Parsley
Garlic, chopped
Lime juice
Salt
Olive oil
Green chillies
Method
*Roast the spices for a minute.
*Add to a food processor.
*Add cilantro, parsley, garlic, lime juice, salt, olive oil and green chillies.
*Blend the ingredients.
Delicious, healthy sauce is ready.
