Count on this one special sauce to spice up all your meals; recipe inside

For many, the lesser the ingredients, the better one enjoys the process of cooking. If you are one who likes to include as much variety in their daily diet but requires a one-pot ingredient for all your meals, from rice to pizza and burgers, you are at the right place. Nutritionist Pooja Makhija recently shared a simple recipe that we thought would make for a lip-smacking base — chermoula sauce — to all your dishes including chicken, scrambled eggs, rice, quinoa, etc.

“It tastes delicious every time. And just changes the usual dish around to a new one,” said Makhija.

How to make the Chermoula sauce

Ingredients

Paprika powder

Coriander powder

Cumin powder

Cilantro

Parsley

Garlic, chopped

Lime juice

Salt

Olive oil

Green chillies

Method

*Roast the spices for a minute.

*Add to a food processor.

*Add cilantro, parsley, garlic, lime juice, salt, olive oil and green chillies.

*Blend the ingredients.

Delicious, healthy sauce is ready.

