Give your regular pesto sauce a twist with this recipe

Condiments not only add much desired flavour to food but also brighten your platter and make it look even more tempting. Table sauce or pesto adds the much needed seasoning to a variety of foods, whether as breakfast or appetisers including bread, pizzas, salads, dips and even bruschetta. If you love pesto, here is a simple recipe that you should definitely try at home. Instead of the regular green pesto made from basil leaves, here is some beetroot pink pesto with a dash of yellow that chef Amrita Kaur recently made.
⠀ Amrita Kaur, Batch of 2020 👩🎓⠀ ⠀ So excited to be a part of #BornOnInstagram 💃💃⠀ ⠀ It's an invite only Three months program run by @Instagram India team to help us learn how to create more valuable content & how to leverage the platform better. ⠀ Already so grateful towards this platform as all my work is generated here and I have all of you guys supporting me with everything I do, be it Workshops, recipes or my popups. ⠀ I can't wait to learn more from the webinars & masterclasses from industry experts & a partner manager. I promise to share my learnings with you and will continue creating magic here with their guidance and your love 🌻⠀ ⠀ Also, never not leaving you without a recipe so here's one of my fav condiments – Roasted Beetroot Pesto – ⠀ 2 beetroots, (I roasted it in the oven at 180 C wrapped in a foil for 50 min until fork tender) ⠀ 1/4 cup roasted almonds⠀ 1/4 cup olive oil⠀ Salt to taste⠀ 2-3 garlic cloves⠀ Juice and zest of a lemon.⠀ ⠀ Discard the beet skins. Blend everyyyythin together to get a super bright pink Beetroot pesto. To reduce oil addition, add a ice cube or two but finish within 3 days otherwise it should stay great for 8-10 days in an air tight jar in the fridge. ⠀ For the yellow part of the logo, I pan roasted some pumpkin and mashed it 🌻
Roasted Beetroot Pesto
Ingredients
2 no – Beetroots
1/4 cup – Roasted almonds
1/4 cup – Olive oil
Salt to taste
2-3 no – Garlic cloves
Juice and zest of a lemon
Method
*Roast beetroots in the oven at 180 C wrapped in a foil for 50 min until fork tender.
*Discard the beet skins. Blend everything together to get a super bright pink beetroot pesto. To reduce oil addition, add a ice cube or two but finish within three days. Otherwise it should stay great for 8-10 days in an airtight jar in the fridge.
*For the yellow part, Kaur pan roasted some pumpkin and mashed it.
