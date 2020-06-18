Give your regular pesto sauce a twist with this recipe

Try this simple recipe of the flavourful pesto. (Source: Amritaoflife/Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh) Try this simple recipe of the flavourful pesto. (Source: Amritaoflife/Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh)

Condiments not only add much desired flavour to food but also brighten your platter and make it look even more tempting. Table sauce or pesto adds the much needed seasoning to a variety of foods, whether as breakfast or appetisers including bread, pizzas, salads, dips and even bruschetta. If you love pesto, here is a simple recipe that you should definitely try at home. Instead of the regular green pesto made from basil leaves, here is some beetroot pink pesto with a dash of yellow that chef Amrita Kaur recently made.

Take a look!

Roasted Beetroot Pesto

Ingredients

2 no – Beetroots

1/4 cup – Roasted almonds

1/4 cup – Olive oil

Salt to taste

2-3 no – Garlic cloves

Juice and zest of a lemon

Method

*Roast beetroots in the oven at 180 C wrapped in a foil for 50 min until fork tender.

*Discard the beet skins. Blend everything together to get a super bright pink beetroot pesto. To reduce oil addition, add a ice cube or two but finish within three days. Otherwise it should stay great for 8-10 days in an airtight jar in the fridge.

*For the yellow part, Kaur pan roasted some pumpkin and mashed it.

Are you ready to try?

