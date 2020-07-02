Try this easy papad paratha recipe for breakfast today

Make this delicious paratha for breakfast. (Source: Meghna’s Food Magic/Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh) Make this delicious paratha for breakfast. (Source: Meghna’s Food Magic/Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh)

There is nothing like a good paratha that can drive away your hunger and help kick-start your day on a healthy note. If you have been experimenting with parathas and looking for something different today, here is a lovely combination that will make breakfast a flavoursome experience. The combination is a mouth-watering one, and perfect for all those who would like to take a break from their routine breakfast menu.

Take a look at this simple recipe shared by Meghna Kamdar from the Meghna’s Food Magic fame.

Papad Stuffed Paratha

“For spicy food lovers, this is a wonderful change from regular aloo or mooli parathas,” said Kamdar.

Ingredients

1 cup – Wheat flour

Oil

Water

3-4 – Roasted papad

Sev

Coriander leaves, finely chopped

Green onions, finely chopped

1-2 tsp – Red chilli powder

Pinch of salt

Method

*In a bowl, add wheat flour, pinch of salt, oil, and water (in parts) to make a dough.

*Once dough is ready, apply oil on hands and knead one last time.

*In a bowl, take few roasted papads (you can also take fried papad, but know that you will be adding oil later too) and crush them.

*In a mixie, take some sev and crush it. Mix with papad crush.

*Add finely chopped coriander leaves and green onions. Add red chilli powder and little salt and mix everything well.

*Add 1 tsp oil into mixture.

*Now roll a paratha and fill the stuffing in centre.

*Close all the sides. Make sure dough is neither soft nor too hard.

*First dry roast on medium to high flame and then add oil. Paratha is ready.

When are you trying it out?

