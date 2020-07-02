Try this easy papad paratha recipe for breakfast today

There is nothing like a good paratha that can drive away your hunger and help kick-start your day on a healthy note. If you have been experimenting with parathas and looking for something different today, here is a lovely combination that will make breakfast a flavoursome experience. The combination is a mouth-watering one, and perfect for all those who would like to take a break from their routine breakfast menu.
Take a look at this simple recipe shared by Meghna Kamdar from the Meghna’s Food Magic fame.
Papad Stuffed Paratha
“For spicy food lovers, this is a wonderful change from regular aloo or mooli parathas,” said Kamdar.
Ingredients
1 cup – Wheat flour
Oil
Water
3-4 – Roasted papad
Sev
Coriander leaves, finely chopped
Green onions, finely chopped
1-2 tsp – Red chilli powder
Pinch of salt
Method
*In a bowl, add wheat flour, pinch of salt, oil, and water (in parts) to make a dough.
*Once dough is ready, apply oil on hands and knead one last time.
*In a bowl, take few roasted papads (you can also take fried papad, but know that you will be adding oil later too) and crush them.
*In a mixie, take some sev and crush it. Mix with papad crush.
*Add finely chopped coriander leaves and green onions. Add red chilli powder and little salt and mix everything well.
*Add 1 tsp oil into mixture.
*Now roll a paratha and fill the stuffing in centre.
*Close all the sides. Make sure dough is neither soft nor too hard.
*First dry roast on medium to high flame and then add oil. Paratha is ready.
When are you trying it out?
