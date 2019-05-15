Monsoon munchies: Satiate your snacks craving with these easy recipes

Monsoon is almost here and while sitting by the window and watching the rainfall, as the world goes by, sounds like a lovely idea, getting something to much on can make the experience even more worthwhile. It is the time to enjoy some quick snacks, along with a cup of hot tea or coffee.

In case you are wondering what to make, here are some easy recipes you can try.

Spinach and corn sandwich recipe

Prep Time: 10 mins | Cook Time: 5 mins | Serves 2

Ingredients

4 – Slice Bread (white/brown)

2 cups – Spinach leaves, blanched

1/4 cup – Sweet corn, steamed

4 tbsp – Sandwich Spread

2 tbsp – Butter

Method

*Wash and blanch the spinach. Cool and finely chop.

* Collect the chopped spinach in a bowl and add corn kernels, two tablespoon sandwich spread and mix well.

*Take a slice of bread, spread one tablespoon of sandwich spread all over and place spinach mix generously all over the slice.

* Take another slice and place over it. Keep aside and make another sandwich from rest of the two slices.

* Heat a grill pan or a grill sandwich maker with butter.

* Place the prepared sandwich and grill from both sides till crisp and golden in color.

* Transfer on a serving plate, cut into two diagonally and serve hot.

Scotch eggs by Chef Sumit Sethi, Crowne Plaza Today, New Delhi Okhla

Ingredients:

8 no. – Eggs

300g – Lamb mince

1 tsp – Chopped coriander

1 tsp – Chopped parsley

Salt to taste

8o ml – Milk

50g – Flour

100g – Bread crumbs

200 ml – Oil

Black pepper to taste

Method:

*Take 8 eggs and boil them for 5 minutes. Put them in ice cold water for few minutes. Peel the eggs.

*Now, prepare the mixture for coating the eggs. Take a large bowl and mix together the minced chicken, coriander leaves, parsley and rosemary and mix well.

*Season the mixture with salt and pepper as per your taste. Knead it like dough, until everything has mixed well.

*Have three plates ready. One with handful of flour, second with beaten eggs and third with breadcrumbs.

*Roll the eggs in the flour, followed by beaten egg and bread crumbs.

*Deep fry the eggs till they become golden brown.

Steamed Corn and Greens Popiah

Ingredients:

40g – Corn Kernels

150g – Shredded Spinach leaves

100g – Shredded Pakchoy leaves

20g – Chopped celery

2g – Black pepper

1g – Salt

2 nos – Rice paper sheet

Dressing

15g – Jaggery

15ml – Lemon Juice

1g – Chopped red chili

5g – Chopped coriander root

2g – Chopped garlic

2g – Sugar

1g – Salt

40ml – Water

Method:

* Soak rice paper sheet in water for three minutes.

* Blanch corn, spinach and pakchoy for a while and drain all water.

* Mix rest of the ingredients to make a stuffing. Add the seasoning as per your taste.

* Mix all the ingredients for dressing. Make sure the jaggery is dissolved completely.

* Prepare a roll using rice paper sheet and stuffing.

* Steam the rolls for two minutes.

* Serve hot with the dressing.