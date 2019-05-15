Toggle Menu
Monsoon munchies: Satiate your snacks craving with these easy recipeshttps://indianexpress.com/article/lifestyle/food-wine/easy-monsoon-recipes-5728800/

Monsoon munchies: Satiate your snacks craving with these easy recipes

Monsoon is the time to enjoy some quick snacks, along with a cup of hot tea or coffee. In case you are wondering what to make, here are some recipes for you.

monsoon recipe, easy monsoon recipes, sandwich recipes, corn sandwich recipes, indian express, indian express news
Monsoon is the perfect time to much on some quick snacks. (Source: Getty Images)

Monsoon is almost here and while sitting by the window and watching the rainfall, as the world goes by, sounds like a lovely idea, getting something to much on can make the experience even more worthwhile. It is the time to enjoy some quick snacks, along with a cup of hot tea or coffee.

In case you are wondering what to make, here are some easy recipes you can try.

Spinach and corn sandwich recipe

Prep Time: 10 mins | Cook Time: 5 mins | Serves 2

Ingredients

4 – Slice Bread (white/brown)
2 cups – Spinach leaves, blanched
1/4 cup – Sweet corn, steamed
4 tbsp – Sandwich Spread
2 tbsp – Butter

Advertising

Method

*Wash and blanch the spinach. Cool and finely chop.

* Collect the chopped spinach in a bowl and add corn kernels, two tablespoon sandwich spread and mix well.

*Take a slice of bread, spread one tablespoon of sandwich spread all over and place spinach mix generously all over the slice.

* Take another slice and place over it. Keep aside and make another sandwich from rest of the two slices.

* Heat a grill pan or a grill sandwich maker with butter.

* Place the prepared sandwich and grill from both sides till crisp and golden in color.

* Transfer on a serving plate, cut into two diagonally and serve hot.

Scotch eggs by Chef Sumit Sethi, Crowne Plaza Today, New Delhi Okhla

good food, scotch eggs, recipe
Have you ever tried Scotch Eggs?

Ingredients:

8 no. – Eggs
300g – Lamb mince
1 tsp – Chopped coriander
1 tsp – Chopped parsley
Salt to taste
8o ml – Milk
50g – Flour
100g – Bread crumbs
200 ml – Oil
Black pepper to taste

Method:

*Take 8 eggs and boil them for 5 minutes. Put them in ice cold water for few minutes. Peel the eggs.

*Now, prepare the mixture for coating the eggs. Take a large bowl and mix together the minced chicken, coriander leaves, parsley and rosemary and mix well.

*Season the mixture with salt and pepper as per your taste. Knead it like dough, until everything has mixed well.

*Have three plates ready. One with handful of flour, second with beaten eggs and third with breadcrumbs.

*Roll the eggs in the flour, followed by beaten egg and bread crumbs.

*Deep fry the eggs till they become golden brown.

Steamed Corn and Greens Popiah

Ingredients:

40g – Corn Kernels
150g – Shredded Spinach leaves
100g – Shredded Pakchoy leaves
20g – Chopped celery
2g – Black pepper
1g – Salt
2 nos – Rice paper sheet

Dressing

15g – Jaggery
15ml – Lemon Juice
1g – Chopped red chili
5g – Chopped coriander root
2g – Chopped garlic
2g – Sugar
1g – Salt
40ml – Water

Method:

* Soak rice paper sheet in water for three minutes.

* Blanch corn, spinach and pakchoy for a while and drain all water.

* Mix rest of the ingredients to make a stuffing. Add the seasoning as per your taste.

Advertising

* Mix all the ingredients for dressing. Make sure the jaggery is dissolved completely.

* Prepare a roll using rice paper sheet and stuffing.

* Steam the rolls for two minutes.

* Serve hot with the dressing.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 From Tofu & Asparagus Steak to Karashi Chicken & Bacon: Which recipe would you like to try?
2 These delicious recipes will add flavour to your week
3 This Kolkata shop still sells kochuris for 25 paisa