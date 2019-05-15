Monsoon munchies: Satiate your snacks craving with these easy recipes

Monsoon is almost here and while sitting by the window and watching the rainfall, as the world goes by, sounds like a lovely idea, getting something to much on can make the experience even more worthwhile. It is the time to enjoy some quick snacks, along with a cup of hot tea or coffee.
In case you are wondering what to make, here are some easy recipes you can try.
Spinach and corn sandwich recipe
Prep Time: 10 mins | Cook Time: 5 mins | Serves 2
Ingredients
4 – Slice Bread (white/brown)
2 cups – Spinach leaves, blanched
1/4 cup – Sweet corn, steamed
4 tbsp – Sandwich Spread
2 tbsp – Butter
Method
*Wash and blanch the spinach. Cool and finely chop.
* Collect the chopped spinach in a bowl and add corn kernels, two tablespoon sandwich spread and mix well.
*Take a slice of bread, spread one tablespoon of sandwich spread all over and place spinach mix generously all over the slice.
* Take another slice and place over it. Keep aside and make another sandwich from rest of the two slices.
* Heat a grill pan or a grill sandwich maker with butter.
* Place the prepared sandwich and grill from both sides till crisp and golden in color.
* Transfer on a serving plate, cut into two diagonally and serve hot.
Scotch eggs by Chef Sumit Sethi, Crowne Plaza Today, New Delhi Okhla
Ingredients:
8 no. – Eggs
300g – Lamb mince
1 tsp – Chopped coriander
1 tsp – Chopped parsley
Salt to taste
8o ml – Milk
50g – Flour
100g – Bread crumbs
200 ml – Oil
Black pepper to taste
Method:
*Take 8 eggs and boil them for 5 minutes. Put them in ice cold water for few minutes. Peel the eggs.
*Now, prepare the mixture for coating the eggs. Take a large bowl and mix together the minced chicken, coriander leaves, parsley and rosemary and mix well.
*Season the mixture with salt and pepper as per your taste. Knead it like dough, until everything has mixed well.
*Have three plates ready. One with handful of flour, second with beaten eggs and third with breadcrumbs.
*Roll the eggs in the flour, followed by beaten egg and bread crumbs.
*Deep fry the eggs till they become golden brown.
Steamed Corn and Greens Popiah
Ingredients:
40g – Corn Kernels
150g – Shredded Spinach leaves
100g – Shredded Pakchoy leaves
20g – Chopped celery
2g – Black pepper
1g – Salt
2 nos – Rice paper sheet
Dressing
15g – Jaggery
15ml – Lemon Juice
1g – Chopped red chili
5g – Chopped coriander root
2g – Chopped garlic
2g – Sugar
1g – Salt
40ml – Water
Method:
* Soak rice paper sheet in water for three minutes.
* Blanch corn, spinach and pakchoy for a while and drain all water.
* Mix rest of the ingredients to make a stuffing. Add the seasoning as per your taste.
* Mix all the ingredients for dressing. Make sure the jaggery is dissolved completely.
* Prepare a roll using rice paper sheet and stuffing.
* Steam the rolls for two minutes.
* Serve hot with the dressing.